I must admit, I’m kind of like a kid on Christmas Eve right about now. I know I can’t enjoy the present that is to come tomorrow – the Super Bowl, so instead of shaking my big present under the tree, I’m listening to and reading interviews, watching highlights of past Super Bowls and getting every bit of the Super Bowl previews I can.
As much as I love the Super Bowl, I actually don’t love big Super Bowl parties. Part of it might be me being an introvert but I prefer to small gatherings of true football fans who actually want to watch the game. Through the years, I’ve either experienced or been told of things happening that should never take place at a Super Bowl party, and therefore, decided to conduct my own Top 10 Super Bowl party rules. Enjoy:
10. Don’t pick multiple parties. People constantly coming and going can be a distraction for those watching and those hosting. I understand if you can only stay for so long because you have to get the kids to bed so if you need to leave a Super Bowl party to make that happen, that’s fine but don’t jump to another Super Bowl party from there. Every party is watching the same game, or at least, should be.
9. Contribute to the part. Don’t be a freeloader. If you plan to eat at the party, at least bring a bag of chips or something to drink as well.
8. Don’t try to impress people with your knowledge of the game. Telling people that Tom Brady has a chance to win his seventh Super Bowl ring or telling someone as if they don’t know that Patrick Mahomes is from East Texas is pointless because everybody already knows and/or doesn’t care. Plus if you just blurt out random facts that people don’t know, it can come across as arrogant and annoying.
7. Don’t ask someone to explain the game to you. This is something that has annoyed me since I was a kid. I remember watching Super Bowl 30 with the Cowboys and Steelers. I was highly invested in it and there were people constantly asking for explanations. This is the worst week for that. You’ve already had 20 other weeks to sit and learn the game. Don’t disturb others trying to watch. If you don’t know the rules, listen to the commentary and if that’s not enough, just let it go.
6. Pick a team and stick with it. Don’t root based on color or mascot. There are plenty of other reasons to root for or against a team. If you don’t want Brady to win another ring, pull for the Chiefs. If you don’t want Kansas City to win because you’re tired of everyone in East Texas claiming to be related to or best friends with Mahomes, then root for the Buccaneers. Just know who you’re pulling for before the game and stick with it.
5. Don’t talk about your fantasy football team. Fantasy football is over and the only one who ever cared about your fantasy team in the first place was you. We don’t need to hear about how you had Ron Gronkowski or Travis Kelce.
4. Don’t ask questions that can be answered by looking at the screen. Asking what the score is, how much time is left, what down it is, all that is right there. Back in college, I attended a Super Bowl party that was much larger than I realized prior to arriving and actually heard someone ask, “Who’s playing?” If I had DVR at the time or if it wasn’t as close to kickoff as it was, I probably would have walked out. I know, I’m a stickler when it comes to Super Bowl parties.
3. The Super Bowl should be the only thing shown (unless you have something for children). I actually heard of a “Super Bowl Party” where they actually showed a movie in a separate room for adults not interested in the game. That totally defeats the purpose of having a Super Bowl party.
2. Don’t turn down the game and turn up the commercials. Super Bowl commercials are way overrated and not what they once were. They try way too hard to be funny and pay way too much money for what’s often a failed attempt at humor. There may be a good one here and there but there will be plenty of opportunities to see the good ones later. I’m pretty sure you can probably log online now and see them. Once again, this is a Super Bowl Party, not a Super Bowl commercials party.
1. Enjoy the game. Like past Super Bowls, this one has many great storylines. I’m not a fan of either team but I plan on enjoying every second of this one because it is the last taste of football that we’ll have for about eight months. It’s sad to think there are far more days in a year without this great game than there are with it.