It was a near unanimous top five in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
Longview received 13 of the 14 first-place votes and one second-place vote to stay in the top spot, while Carthage received one first-place vote and 13 second-place votes to remain at No. 2.
Gilmer, Texas High and Pleasant Grove were all unanimous picks at Nos. 3, 4 and 5.
Sulphur Springs (4-1) entered the poll at No. 14 after its 24-6 win over Liberty-Eylau.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS portion of the poll, the entire top eight remained the same with Timpson, Mount Vernon, Malakoff, Carlisle, Winnsboro, Beckville, Daingerfield and West Rusk staying in those spots.
Lovelady and Edgewood — both undefeated — moved into the rankings at Nos. 14 and 15, respectively.
Notable games this week are No. 10 Center at No. 9 Rusk; No. 12 Marshall at Hallsville; Palestine at No. 7 Chapel Hill; and No. 15 Edgewood at Grand Saline.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.