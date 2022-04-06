The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department recently held its annual meetings for regulation changes.
There were changes adopted for statewide fishing regulations on March 24 and hunting changes were adopted on the 25th. The process to get to this point has been established and it seems to work very well with landowners, hunters, anglers and law enforcement.
Proposals are made and then submitted for public comment. These comment meetings are held throughout the state in some cases and in more “county specific” proposals, the public will get the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns.
The public’s input along with scientific data and research, proposals can become regulation changes. Even if some of the changes are not popular for some, the data and changes normally benefit the resource and public. Some changes turn out to not work so well and can be reviewed, amended or changed as soon as the following season.
The TPWD year is from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 and all new laws go into effect on the first day of the new season.
Most of the fishing regulation changes have no effect on East Texas.
There will be some changes at Sam Rayburn but relatively low impact. The county list for the lake will be updated. Every county that Rayburn touches will be added to the current list. Another Rayburn change follows along in the same line. A new channel and blue cat minimum length limit required the following update: “Delineate the upstream reservoir boundary for Sam Rayburn Reservoir to differentiate between the inflowing river and the reservoir where special exceptions to statewide channel and blue catfish daily bag, possession and length limits are in place.”
A little exciting news for North Texas anglers is the soon to be opened, Bois D’Arc Lake in Fannin County.
A 16” maximum length limit for largemouth bass with an exception for temporary retention of a fish over 24 inches to be weighed as a possible Sharelunker.
As for hunting changes there is one that stands out. The TPWD has established a veterans and active-duty special waterfowl hunting season to occur concurrently during youth-only season in all duck zones. More waterfowl changes include removing the two-bird daily bag limit on Hooded Mergansers.
The Federal Sandhill Crane Hunting Permit was added back to the required list for the cranes. It was added back due an administrative error that removed it last year.
There are many other changes and they can all be checked out online. The new changes and updated handbook will be ready to see online after May 13.
Check out all the new regulations before making plans to hunt this fall.