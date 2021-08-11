Wiley College head men’s basketball coach Derrick Mitchell is pleased to announce the signing of junior transfer Robert Johnson from Chicago.
Johnson played at Kishwaukee College and attended Grambling State University. In his sophomore season at Kishwaukee, he averaged 14.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. In 24 games, he scored in double-figures with three of 20 points or more.
Johnson recorded 20 double-doubles and had seven games with 15 or more rebounds. He had four games with five or more assists and 12 with multiple steals. He blocked multiple shots in five games.
“Robert is a very cerebral ballplayer,” Mitchell said. “He is bigger than most wings and smaller than most posts. We will try to use Robert to create mismatches for us. I’m ecstatic about him joining us on this journey.”
Johnson played at Romeoville High School in Illinois. He earned All-District in 2017. He will join a Wildcat squad that returns eight players including 2019-20 starters Devin Ellis and Jamir Cheek.
“I felt great energy from coach Derrick Mitchell from the day he called me,” Johnson said. “I felt like I was home when I first touched the campus.”