When Maggie Truelove and Tierrani Johnson step onto the diamond against Hallsville tonight, it will be their final home game for the Lady Mavs.
“I cried in the locker room before I came out here to practice,” Johnson said on Monday.
“To be sad because it’s a moment of our lives we’re not going to get again that we’re losing,” Truelove said when asked what she anticipates of tonight’s contest.
When asked what memories from this season stand out the most Truelove said, “Honestly, probably being with each other because I’m not going to lie, we haven’t had the best season when it comes to winning games but this team, we’re all very comfortable around each other. It’s a lot of fun.”
“I think the chemistry is going to be so much better next year with it only being two seniors,” Johnson said. “The team is basically coming back.”
The Lady Mavs might just be losing two players to graduation but the numbers say they’ll be anything but easy to replace.
Truelove has 38 hits on the season, three of them have gone for doubles, four have gone for triples and eight have gone for home runs. She has 24 RBI, 35 runs and a batting average of .452.
In just 16 games, Johnson has 16 hits, five triples, two home runs, nine RBI, 13 runs and a .445 batting average.
The two seniors say it’s going to be hard walking away from the game they’ve played since t-ball.
“City league, definitely, playing on the Heartbreakers,” Truelove said when asked about her earliest softball memory. “That was my city-league team when I was 8 or 9.”
“Mine were Pine Thunder, Sassy Sluggers,” Johnson added.
Truelove and Johnson said they wish they had known just how fast time would fly when they entered their freshman year.
“Cherish every single moment, even if you’re getting your butt chewed out or you’re running a lot,” Truelove said.
“Take advantage of every minute, second, all of it,” Johnson offered.
Truelove said she hopes be remembered by her teammates as a positive influencer while Johnson said she hopes to be remembered as a goofball.
After high school, Truelove plans to major in biology at UT-Austin while Johnson plans to study business administration.
“I haven’t come up with a school yet because I’m trying to figure out because I’m still talking with coaches,” Johnson explained.
In the meantime, Truelove and Johnson will look to lead their Lady Mavs on the diamond at Lady Mavs Field one last time. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.