Cate Truelove and her Lady Mavs were on a roll before the coronavirus ended their softball season.
Marshall was 17-6 overall and 1-1 in district play. 32 hits, nine of which were doubles, one was a triple and two were home runs.
“I remember that me and my sister both hit home runs in the same game,” Truelove recalls. “That was really cool.
“I think it’s really cool,” she added when asked what it’s like play on the same team with her sister, Maggie. “She’s one of my best friends too. I enjoyed getting to play with her last year and what we have done this year.”
Prior to her senior year being cut short, Truelove had a .500 batting average, was walked five times, scored 22 runs and had 17 RBI.
“I was really disappointed,” she said of the season being cut short. “It really sucks, especially for us seniors, having our season cut short but we’re just hoping for the best and that we can somehow finish our season. We had a really good team this year. I think we all had really high expectations of ourselves. Everybody was really starting off great, the whole team all around. So I think we were really excited to see what we could do this year and hopefully we still get a chance to see what we can do.”
Truelove is hoping for a chance to return to the diamond, and is doing everything she can in order to stay in shape in the event that does happen.
“Coach (Alli) Shepperd has been sending us workouts and I try to follow those as best as I can but it’s kind of hard because I don’t have any equipment at home that we have at the school but I try to stay active, even if that just means walking around my neighborhood and stuff like that.”
“Our strength and condition coach, coach Rob (Phillips) sends us a weekly workout, so I’ve been sending that to them and then we made some videos for our seniors, so we’ve been talking about that kind of stuff,” Shepperd said.
“The whole team stays in touch a lot. We have group chats and stuff, so everybody’s always texting back and forth,” Truelove added.
As an underclassmen the last couple years, Truelove has stepped up into a larger leadership role.
“I think I’m definitely more a leader by example,” she said. “I lead vocally too but not as much as some of the other seniors on the team.”
“She’s definitely a quiet leader,” Shepperd added in agreement. “She leads by example. She’s not as vocal as some of the other girls but she definitely leads by example. When the time comes and something needs to be said, she will step up and say it but she’s definitely more of a silent leader.
“She has always been one of our most skilled, deep players,” Shepperd continued. “When she was an underclassmen, she played some outfield. She played some first base and then she kind of fell into her role at first base the last two or three years. Defensively, she’s always been so, so strong. She really came into her own offensively the last two years and was an outstanding player, pretty much all four years. She was very versatile her senior year. She could bunt, she could hit, hit and run. She could do whatever I asked her to do with no question.”
After high school, Truelove plans to attend University of Texas in Austin and major in economics. However, she hopes to finish her softball season first.
“I’ll be really thankful if that happens, just to be able to play with them again,” Truelove said.
Through softball and in its absence, Truelove has learned valuable lessons.
“Probably just to appreciate everything I have and not take anything for granted because you never know what might happen,” she said when asked what the game has taught her.