Jayson Tuck started playing basketball about a decade ago.
“Winning the championship at the Boys and Girls Club,” Tuck said when asked what early basketball memories stand out above the rest. “That was in 2010. Oh, it’s 2020.”
Last year, his Mavericks missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade. This year, however, he said it’s a new team.
“Winning district and going to playoffs,” he said when asked what his expectations are. “It’s the same great coaching and the team is more athletic this year, more chemistry. Outside of basketball, we always hang out.”
The Mavericks currently hold an overall record of 16-6 and today will not only be their first game of 2020 but their first district game of the season.
“I’m ready,” Marshall boys basketball head coach Bobby Carson said. “I’m ready to put the non-district games away. As coach Boyd told the kids, everybody is now 0-0. I know it’s cliché but it’s absolutely true. You can be 22-0 but if you go 0-12, you’re last. We played a bit of a tougher schedule this year.”
Today’s district opener will be a home game for the Mavericks as they play host to the Jacksonville Indians.
“I know they attack the paint and they have a really good scorer, (Vitorian) High,” Tuck said. “They’re going to put the ball on the floor.”
When asked when the Mavericks need to do to start off 1-0 in district, Tuck said, “Get the ball out of High’s hands and pack the paint.”
“They’ve got two predominate scorers,” Carson added. “One of them, like Jayson said, is the High kid. He was the newcomer of the year last year in the district as a freshman. He can put it on the floor. He can shoot. He’s a good basketball player. They’re going to look to him to score the majority of their points.
“We’ve got to make somebody other than him beat us. It’s going to be like that with just about anybody we play.
“We’ve got to take the ball out of their best player’s hands. We’ve got to force some turnovers, speed up the game.
“Jacksonville is well coached,” Carson continued. “Mark Alexander played there for his father so Alexander replaced Alexander as the head coach. He’s a Jacksonville kid and he knows the Jacksonville kids. He’s an excellent basketball coach and they’re more improved from where they were last year.”
Carson is confident in his Mavericks as they enter district play.
“One of our strengths, and we have lots of strengths, is depth,” the coach offered. “We can go more than six or seven. We’re shooting the ball from the outside this year better than we did last year.
“Last year, Khalil (Wallace) had to handle the ball 99 percent of the time. We’ve got Lyrik (Rawls). We’ve got Chris Leonard. We’ve got Tuck. We’ve got Tucker Fitts. All those guys can step up and handle the ball so we don’t just have one guy.”
According to Carson, one of the biggest contributing factors to his team’s strengths is Rob Phillips, Marshall’s strength and conditioning coach.
“Not only does Rob know it all but he probably wrote the book that everybody else is reading,” Carson said. “What Rob has brought has helped and it’s one of the most intangible things.
“He’s not only coaching a team that’s going to score points but we’re going to score points because of what they’ve done in the weight room.”
Tuck has certainly benefited from that as well.
“It’s getting better physically but I have to work on the mental part,” Tuck admits, adding his role has changed with the team since last year. “I’ve become a more efficient shooter and I bring energy to the team.”
“He has improved across the board,” Carson said of Tuck. “He’s a better defensive player and his shooting is more consistent.”
Today’s basketball action is slated to tip off at 10 a.m. with the girls JV. That will be immediately followed by the girls varsity, then the boys varsity.