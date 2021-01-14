Despite the fact that their Mavericks are winless in district play, Marshall seniors Jayson Tuck and James Thomas are optimistic about the remainder of the season.
“I would say to win the next seven games,” Tuck said when asked what his expectations are for the remainder of the season.
“I expect us to win the next few games but I also expect us to get better as teammates working as a team,” Thomas added.
“We need less turnovers,” Tuck offered.
“Turnovers, that’s the main thing,” Thomas said.
“Attention to details, listening to our coaches,” Tuck said.
The two seniors have been playing together for about seven years and know where the other will be on the court.
“As much as they’ve played together, they instinctively know what the other is going to do before they do it,” Marshall head boys basketball coach Bobby Carson said. “It’s not telepathic but they’ve played so many games together.”
Throughout the years of playing basketball, Tuck and Thomas have learned valuable lessons that apply both on and off the court.
“It’s more than basketball,” Tuck said. “You develop life skills in basketball.”
“It teaches you how to be a leader also,” Thomas added.
That leadership is something that Carson said they bring a lot of to the table.
“I’ve known them both since they were seventh graders,” Carson said. “They’re three-year varsity players. They’re both great kids. I’m really proud of them. They’re great kids on the court, off the court and they do everything you ask them to do. They do a great job of providing senior leadership for a fairly young team, an inexperienced team.
“I know we’re not winning like they want to senior year but under the circumstances, I think they’re doing a great job,” the coach continued. “They’re our leading scorers, assists, rebounds, they’re pretty much the top of every category that we have and again, they’re great kids doing a great job of representing the program and the school and families. They’re fun to be around. They’re funny guys with a lot of personality. They’re always here. They don’t miss. They’re seldom late and they have a lot of patience with the younger kids. They’ve both been on a district-championship team, two playoff teams, so they’re used to success. The season is far from over. Who knows what will happen in these crazy times?”
Carson, and the seniors agree that Tuck is more of a vocal leader while Thomas leads more by example.
“‘Shy’ is never a description for James Thomas,” Carson said. “He’s never had a bad day. You watch him at a football game and sometimes he’s dancing on the sidelines, talking to the cheerleaders. It’s not that he’s not into the game, I’m just saying he enjoys the whole experience. He’s just a great kid and people say, ‘James will never die of a heart attack because he has no stress. He knows every day is a blessing and he treats it like that. He gets the most out of it. Everybody likes James. He’s that kind of guy. He’s a people person. He will be successful in whatever he decides to do.
“Tuck is a little more intense,” Carson added. “He’s a little more firey. He’s not afraid to get into somebody’s face. He talks all the time too and they’re both really good leaders. James is more lead-by-example and Tuck is more of the type who will get on you if you’re not doing anything but you need both. I guess it’s fire and ice. They’re going to be greatly missed when they’re not here. It seems like they’ve been here forever because I watched them play AAU Basketball when they were in the sixth grade, then their seventh grade year and their ninth-grade year. They both had a sniff of varsity as ninth-graders. They’re like members of the family. I love them to death. They’re great to be around and they’re going to leave a huge void. It might be a little quieter but the things they bring don’t always show up in stat sheets.”
Tuck, Thomas and their Mavericks are slated to return to action tonight at home against the Pine Tree Pirates.
“I’d say attention to details and fewer turnovers, trusting our coaches,” Tuck said when asked what they key is to getting in the win column.
“We can’t turn the ball over,” Carson said. “We turned the ball over 36 times against Mount Pleasant and lost by six. We’re consistently turning the ball over in the 20s. It’s OK when you’re being pressed but we have too many unforced turnovers where we travel with the ball or try to make a pinpoint-pass or we struggle to value the basketball. A lot of that is immaturity. Sometimes I think I’d hate to be their geometry teacher because they don’t understand angles. We can’t turn the ball over. James is going to have to have a good game inside and we’re going to have to make some outside shots. If we don’t do that and we don’t score in transition, it could be a long night.”
“I feel like every game, we start off slow,” Thomas said. “We start off slow in the first quarter, the second quarter and that’s how we end up down so much. Then we come out in the second half and we’ll be playing. That’s what’s holding us back. If we play every quarter like we play in the second half, we’ll be alright.”
Tipoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Gymnasium following the freshmen and JV games.