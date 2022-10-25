earlaward.png

For the first time this season, a running back has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week.

Tulsa running back Deneric Prince earned the honor for Week 8 of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.

Prince had a career-best 231 rushing yards on 20 carries for an 11.6 average per attempt in Tulsa’s 27-16 win over Temple on Friday night in Philadelphia.

He scored two touchdowns to lead the Hurricane offense, including one receiving and one on the ground.

Prince started the scoring for Tulsa with an 18-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and added a career-long 84-yard run in the fourth quarter on the first play from scrimmage to put Tulsa ahead 24-10 after trailing 10-0 after one quarter.

Prince’s performance tied for the 10th most yards in school history and it marked the 26th time Tulsa had a player surpass 200 rushing yards, and the 20th different runner to do so. It was Tulsa’s first 200-yard rushing game since 2019 when Shamari Brooks had 202 yards on 16 carries in the season finale at East Carolina.

Prince is a graduate of Manvel.

Tulsa (3-4) returns to play on Saturday, hosting SMU (3-4) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Jones joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; and Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones.

Honorable mention players for Week 8: UTSA running back Brenden Brady; Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks; Houston wide receiver Nathaniel Dell; TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Oklahoma State wide receiver Bryson Green; UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Florida International quarterback Grayson James; Army quarterback Jemel Jones; Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey; Rice quarterback TJ McMahon; Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, TCU running back Kendre Miller; Baylor running back Richard Reese; Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Wyoming running back Titus Swen; Houston quarterback Clayton Tune; and Texas Tech running back Xavier White.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

Honorable Mention Week 8

Brenden Brady, senior running back, UTSA

Hometown: Cibolo

High School: Steele

Rushing: 19 carries, 112 yards, 2 TDs

Texas-San Antonio defeated North Texas 31-27 in San Antonio

Tahj Brooks, junior running back, Texas Tech

Hometown: Manor

High School: Manor

Rushing: 17 carries, 107 yards, 2 TDs

Receptions: 1 catch, 6 yards

Texas Tech defeated West Virginia, 48-10, in Lubbock

Nathaniel Dell, junior wide receiver, Houston

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida

High School: Mainland

Receiving: 8 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs

Houston defeated Navy, 38-20, in 2OT, in Annapolis, Maryland

Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School: Lewis Central

Passing: 17 of 26, 280 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 15 carries, 13 yards

TCU defeated Kansas State, 38-28, in Fort Worth

Bryson Green, sophomore wide receiver, Oklahoma State

Hometown: Allen

High School: Allen

Receiving: 5 catches, 133 yards, TD

Oklahoma State defeated Texas, 41-34, in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Note: TD proved to be game-winner with 3:09 in the fourth quarter

Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA

Hometown: Schertz

High School: Clemens

Passing: 27 of 39, 238 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Rushing: 16 carries, 75 yards

Texas-San Antonio defeated North Texas, 31-27, in San Antonio

Note: Led game-winning 75-yard drive with 1:23 to play, threw game-winning TD with :15 remaining

Grayson James, sophomore quarterback, FIU

Hometown: Duncanville

High School: Duncanville

Passing: 26 of 34, 306 yards, TD, INT

Rushing: 10 carries, 53 yards, 2 TDs

Florida International defeated Charlotte, 34-15, in Charlotte, North Carolina

Jemel Jones, senior quarterback, Army West Point

Hometown: The Colony

High School: The Colony

Rushing: 17 carries, 96 yards, 3 TDs

Passing: 2 of 4, 41 yards

Army defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 48-24, in West Point, New York

Luke McCaffrey, sophomore wide receiver, Rice

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, Colorado

High School: Valor Christian

Receiving: 10 catches, 171 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing: 3 carries, 31 yards, TD

Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 42-41 in OT, in Ruston, Louisiana

TJ McMahon, junior quarterback, Rice

Hometown: Anaheim, California

High School: Servite

Passing: 16 of 27, 208 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing: 5 carries, 67 yards, TD

Note: 2-yard TD run was game-winner

Rice defeated Louisiana Tech, 42-41 in OT, in Ruston, Louisiana

Damien Martinez, freshman running back, Oregon State

Hometown: Lewisville

High School: Lewisville

Rushing: 22 carries, 178 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 10 yards

Oregon State defeated Colorado, 42-9, in Corvallis, Oregon

Kendre Miller, junior running back, TCU

Hometown: Mount Enterprise

High School: Mount Enterprise

Rushing: 29 carries, 153 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 18 yards

TCU defeated Kansas State, 38-28, in Fort Worth

Richard Reese, freshman running back, Baylor

Hometown: Bellville

High School: Bellville

Rushing: 31 carries, 186 yards, 2 TDs

Baylor defeated Kansas, 35-23, in Waco

Spencer Sanders, senior quarterback, Oklahoma State

Hometown: Denton

High School: Ryan

Passing: 34 of 57, 391 yards, 2 TDs, INT

Oklahoma State defeated Texas, 41-34, in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Titus Swen, junior running back, Wyoming

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Eaton

Rushing: 28 carries, 160 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 5 yards

Wyoming defeated Utah State, 24-21, in Laramie, Wyoming

Clayton Tune, senior quarterback, Houston

Hometown: Carrollton

High School: Hebron

Passing: 21 of 30, 261 yards, 5 TDs

Houston defeated Navy, 38-20, in Annapolis, Maryland

Xavier White, senior wide receiver, Texas Tech

Hometown: Lubbock

High School: Monterey

Receiving: 8 catches, 139 yards, TD

Texas Tech defeated West Virginia, 48-10, in Lubbock

Recommended For You