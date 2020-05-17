Finishing touches are being done to Maverick Stadium as the turf is being laid.
“The turf is down, it’s on the pad,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said.
“Now they have to put sand in and I think they’re doing that next week in the evening time. Also, they’ve got to put the EcoTherm in, which is that coolant agent to keep the field cool. They did a really great job.”
Griedl added the turf will be able to be used pretty quickly.
“I’m pretty sure when they’re done, they’re done and it’s ready to use once they get off it,” he offered. “I’d imagine by the end of next week that they’ll be off of it and moving on to their next project.”
Marshall’s football team is slated to play its first game on the new turf when it plays host to the Longview Lobos in a longstanding rivalry on Sept. 4. The stadium will host other events before then, however.
“The first big even I know that’s going to be held there is the graduation of the 2020 class so that will be a cool experience for the 2020 seniors to be able to be the first to utilize that field and utilize that space and be able to walk across it and be a part of it,” Griedl said.
Graduation is currently slated for Saturday, June 13.