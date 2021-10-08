Marshall senior Kamryn Turner has learned valuable life lessons the hard way but has made the most of it all by applying those lessons on the court.
“Last year in basketball, she tore her ACL,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “So she’s been battling that injury. Facing that adversity has allowed her to experience another level of toughness that the other athletes haven’t. She can share that experience of fighting adversity with the team. She’s very aggressively defensively. She has experience setting too, so she has good hands. She’s not afraid to go after balls.”
“I was going up for a layup and me and a girl collided and I fell and landed wrong and tore my ACL,” Turner said. “We thought I had just popped my kneecap out of place and it’d pop back in but then I went to see the doctor the next day, got an MRI and it told us it was broken.
“From that I learned you can’t take anything for granted because you never know when something can be over with,” Turner added. “At that moment, I was like, ‘Well here’s the end of my junior year’ and that made me come back harder to show that injuries can make you better and more aggressive.”
The tough times she experienced off the court helped motivated her on it.
“It keeps me going because not only did it make me look at problems differently but it made me look at a lot of stuff differently, not taking stuff for granted and being motivated on the worst days,” she explained. “Rehab is really hard. You have boring days and you have days that are so repetitive but then the day you’re done and finally cleared, that’s the best feeling in the world.”
Turner is in her second year on the varsity volleyball roster and said a key to her team’s success going forward is the chemistry among the Lady Mavs.
“My expectation from this day forward is to work every day in practice. No one should have any bad practices,” she said. “Whenever we get on the court, that’s like our home. We play together. We practice together. We better each other. I feel like we can way deeper than we went last year. With this team, the chemistry is there. The work ethic is there. We just have to be mentally prepared.
“With our chemistry, we’re so close. From my junior year to now, we’ve gotten even closer,” Turner continued. “The chemistry, the bond, the talk, the communication, being able to take criticism helps everybody else and makes us a better team.”
The senior said she saw great potential in her team earlier this season.
“When we went to the Tyler Legacy tournament and we played 6A Cedar Hill, I feel like that was a really good memory for us,” Tuner explained. “That’s when we all figured out we were a really good team and if we can play against 6A teams and beat them, what can we do in our district? How can we play in the playoffs? It just opened up a new door for all of us and I think that was a good experience for us.”
The Lady Mavs currently own an overall record of 22-12 and a district record of 4-2. They are set to return to action today at 4:30 p.m. when they play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
“We just know that we have to play our game,” Allen said. “We have to stay up the entire time and we have to be aggressive. They’re very scrappy, we know this. They never give up. We just have to be ready.”
“The key to getting a win this Friday is being loud, being energetic, taking care of our business, not being afraid of being aggressive, being aware of what’s going on on the court, seeing the court, where to place the ball and also just playing until the whistle,” Tuner said. “They’re a really scrappy team and they’re not just going to give it to us so we have to make sure we bring our game.”