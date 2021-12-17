After helping lead Marshall’s volleyball team to its first playoff victory in school history, Kamryn Turner and the Lady Mavs are hoping that success will be contagious toward the basketball team.
“It has helped tremendously,” Lady Mavs head basketball coach Eric Woods said. “I think it’s given our girls a confidence to know that they can compete with pretty much any team in the state of Texas and more specifically, with anybody in East Texas. I think they’ve brought an attitude and willingness over and that experience is invaluable for our kids as they continue to learn, grow and develop but also the non-volleyball players have been able to see what the volleyball team has done and see them continue to work through things and play with effort and play with joy, they see that it’s doable. You never know what you can accomplish until you either experience it for yourself or you see someone else that can do it and accomplish it.”
“The team that we have now is a team that can go really far in the playoffs,” Turner said. “As our coaches tell us all the time, ‘Anything is possible.’ Once we get to that point, we could be at state before we know it. If we work how we’ve been working since preseason and even on weekends that we don’t have to be here, I feel like we can do the impossible.”
Tonight, the Lady Mavs will open district play on the road against Pine Tree and Turner is confident the Lady Mavs’ non-district action will help prepare them for district play.
“After volleyball ended, we came back and the (basketball) preseason games we played helped us show what we’re capable of,” the Lady Mavs senior said. “It helped us critique the little things that we need to work on before district. It helped us form a tighter bond than what it was already.”
“It has helped tremendously,” Woods said. “I think it’s given our girls a confidence to know that they can compete with pretty much any team in the state of Texas and more specifically, with anybody in East Texas. I think they’ve brought an attitude and willingness over and that experience is invaluable for our kids as they continue to learn, grow and develop but also the non-volleyball players have been able to see what the volleyball team has done and sees them continue to work through things and play with effort and play with joy and to see that it’s doable. You never know what you can accomplish until you either experience it for yourself or you see someone else that can do it and accomplish it.”
One of the things the Lady Mavs used to help build a bond was a rope that lies in the center of the locker room.
“The rope represents unity for us,” Turner explained. “Before we could do anything with a basketball, we had to go through a week or two weeks through something called SAUCE (Sacrifice, accountability, unity, credibility and equality) Camp where it builds us to become tougher, mentally stable, brings togetherness. With that rope, before we did any activities, we ran the Maverick Mile and we had to hold the rope over our shoulder. That rope held us together and we had to finish together. We had to push each other past our limits that some of us have never passed before.”
Turner also learned valuable lessons the hard way, specifically last year when an ACL injury ended her season.
“It my first day back after volleyball season,” Turner recalls. “It was a fast break and I had gotten a steal. It was me and a girl, we went up the same time. I was going up for the layup and she was going up for a block. She fouled me, they didn’t call it and I landed wrong. It felt like my knee popped out of place and it popped back in.”
“I’m so thankful she has rehabbed and gotten herself back to the point where she can really contribute this year with it being her senior year and really make a difference within our program with her leadership, her positive energy, her hard work and with her skills. She’s definitely one of our most valuable players within our program,” Woods said, adding if there’s anything positive about the injury, it’s that it happened during Turner’s junior season. “That’s one of the good things about it is she did have one more year to rehab and come back and be able to finish her senior year strong. That was the one good thing about the situation but she’s a tough kid. She’s a determined kid and once she puts her mind to something, she works as hard as she possibly can to accomplish that goal. This will serve her well as she graduates in the spring and moves on to further her career in college, so on and so forth. Like I’ve told her, it’s going to serve her very well when she gets out into the work force.”
“It built my character,” Turner said. “It made me more humble. It made me want to take action at that moment and not wait or procrastinate or anything. It made my work ethic 10 times better than what it was.”
“She is a tremendous leader,” Woods added. “I think that’s one of our best qualities. She works hard every single day. She’s not a very vocal leader but she leads through her action. She’s one that that has helped lead our program to the place it is today.”
The Lady Mavs will enter district play with an overall record of 9-4 as they go up against the Lady Pirates at Pine Tree tonight at 6:30 p.m.