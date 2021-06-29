Last August, I wrote a review over the book “Twelve Mighty Orphans” and said it’s a must read. Apparently many others also love the story because they decided to make a movie of it and it’s now playing on the big screen.
Last week I went and saw the movie but before I go into it, let me just say if you plan on seeing the movie but haven’t done so yet or if you plan on reading the book but haven’t done so, read this column at your own risk and don’t send me an angry email that I spoiled something for you because you have been warned.
As I said in my column about the book last August, books are usually a lot better than movies because a movie is basically trying to recreate something that can’t be recreated while a book simply tells the story. Plus, it’s hard for me to watch a movie and buy into the character and not see the actor.
That was certainly the case for me while watching Twelve Mighty Orphans, especially when it came to Wayne Knight as Frank Wynn. I half expected someone to say, “Hello Newman.” The other antagonist, an opposing coach, might have been just as unconvincing and cringe worthy.
One issue you always run into with movies about high school students is the actors are clearly not the age of the characters, which for me, makes it a little more difficult to buy into a movie.
I don’t want to completely bash the movie because it’s a great story and my problems with the movie were the things they changed from the book. I get that it’s just a movie and making some changes could make it more entertaining but I saw many of the changes made for the film were unnecessary and in my mind, made it less believable.
The biggest example of this is in reality, Rusty Russell was head coach of the Mighty Mites from 1927 to 1941 and for over a decade by the time they played in that state championship featured at the end of the book and movie. However, the movie makes it all into one season. The orphans went through so many tough trials throughout their lives but the movie makes it as though everything happened that one season. Sure, one could argue that makes for an entertaining story but it doesn’t really give time for people to buy into the team itself and root for the boys. The book draws you in and takes you through one season after another of being unable to get over that hump and to that final state championship game and when they finally do get there you root so much more because you’ve been so invested. Having it over a long period of time also helps to develop the rivalries because you’ve seen that unfold through several seasons.
One thing I love about the book is the characters’ side stories. That is something hard to tell in a two-hour movie but I think the characters could have been a little better developed.
The Mighty Mites from the Masonic Home not only grabbed the attention o the whole state of Texas but the whole nation, so much so that even President Franklin D. Roosevelt took an interest. That’s where the movie made a mistake and lost credibility. The team had won just two games before the president jumped on the bandwagon.
For some reason, Hollywood usually doesn’t have the if-it-ain’t-broke-don’t-fix-it mentality. I think the real story was both more entertaining and realistic.
With all that being said, there were some good things about the film. Luke Wilson and Martin Sheen did a terrific job and had great chemistry. Even though there are significant and unnecessary differences between the book and the movie, the story is one that goes way beyond football. It was about these orphan kids who came together and overcame many obstacles on and off the field. Their story deserves to be told.
The book is a must read. The movie is worth seeing.