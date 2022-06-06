Two of the state’s most successful high school football coaches, including an East Texas native, have landed on the cover of the 63rd annual edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine for the 2022 season.
Jeff Traylor, who won three state titles at Gilmer High School and has helped put UT San Antonio football on the map, is joined on the cover by longtime high school coach Joey McGuire — now the head coach at Texas Tech.
The cover was revealed on Monday.
“The toughest decision we have to make every year is the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football,” managing editor Greg Tepper said on the DCTF website. “You can’ miss, because it goes down in Texas football history. We always look for the most compelling story in the state that year. We always knew that Texas high school football coaches were exceptional, and the remarkable rise of UTSA under former Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor coupled with the infectious former Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire taking over at Texas Tech is proof positive of that.”
Traylor, a 1986 Gilmer graduate, began his coaching career at Big Sandy. He was an assistant at Big Sandy and Jacksonville before becoming head coach at Gilmer in 2000.
The Buckeyes missed the playoffs in Traylor’s first season at the helm, finishing with a 6-4 record, but have been to the postseason in each of the past 14 seasons.
The 2014 Buckeyes defeated West Orange-Stark, 35-25, for Gilmer’s third state championship under Traylor.
After missing out on the playoffs in 2000, Gilmer reached the postseason in 2001 and 2002 — losing in the opening round each season. The 2003 Buckeyes advanced four rounds deep, and Gilmer captured its first title under Traylor a year later when Gilmer defeated Pleasant Grove (43-6), Spring Hill (28-11), Dallas Madison (45-21), Tatum (60-35) and Snyder (53-20) before edging Jasper 49-47 in the Class 3A Division II state title game.
Gilmer played for a state championship in 2007, captured the Class 3A Division I championship in 2009, advanced to the state championship game again in 2012 and then won it all again in 2014.
Traylor’s Buckeye teams were 175-26, and the stadium in Gilmer is named after him.
Traylor was an assistant coach at Texas, SMU and Arkansas before landing the job as head coach at UTSA. His Roadrunner teams are 19-7 in his two seasons.
According to Tepper, the arrival of the summer edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine will likely be delayed due to a paper “supply-chain traffic jam.”
Tepper said subscribers to the magazine should receive their issue in late June, but the magazine will not be available at retail locations until late July or early August.