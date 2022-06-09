Tyler will host a 7-on-7 state qualifier Saturday at Lindsey Park.
Participating teams will be Tyler Legacy, Nacogdoches, Greenville and Terrell in Pool A; Tyler Legacy B, Hallsville, Crandall and Marshall in Pool B; Longview, Whitehouse, Rockwall and College Station in Pool C; and Tyler, Lufkin, Mount Pleasant and North Forney in Pool D.
The Pool A schedule for Fields 1 and 2 is Nacogdoches vs. Tyler Legacy and Greenville vs. Terrell, 9 a.m.; Nacogdoches vs. Greenville and Terrell vs. Tyler Legacy, 9:45 p.m.; and Nacogdoches vs. Terrell and Greenville vs. Tyler Legacy, 10:30 a.m.
The Pool B schedule for Fields 3 and 4 is Tyler Legacy B vs. Hallsville and Crandall vs. Marshall, 9 a.m.; Tyler Legacy B vs. Crandall and Marshall vs. Hallsville, 9:45 a.m.; and Tyler Legacy B vs. Marshall and Crandall vs. Hallsville, 10:30 a.m.
The Pool C schedule for Fields 5 and 6 is Rockwall vs. Longview and College Station vs. Whitehouse, 9 a.m.; Rockwall vs. Whitehouse and Longview vs. College Station, 9:45 a.m.; and Longview vs. Whitehouse and College Station vs. Rockwall, 10:30 a.m.
The Pool D schedule for Fields 7 and 8 is North Forney vs. Tyler High and Mount Pleasant vs. Lufkin, 9 a.m.; Mount Pleasant vs. Tyler High and Lufkin vs. North Forney, 9:45 a.m.; and Lufkin vs. Tyler High and North Forney vs. Mount Pleasant, 10:30 a.m.
The semifinals/state qualifying games are set for 11:45 a.m. with the Pool A and Pool B winners playing on Field 2 and the Pool C and Pool D winners playing on Field 1.
The finals are scheduled for 12:45 p.m., but the game is usually not played since both teams are state qualifiers.
The Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament is scheduled for June 24-25 in College Station.