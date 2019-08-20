The annual Tyler ISD Invitational Tournament is scheduled for today, Friday and Saturday. Matches are set for John Tyler High School (1120 NNW Loop 323), Boulter Middle School (2926 Garden Valley Road), Tyler Lee High School (411 ESE Loop 323) and Three Lakes Middle School (2445 Three Lakes Parkway).
Pool play is scheduled for today and Friday with bracket play on Saturday.
Pools include: 1 — John Tyler, Bryan Rudder, Mabank, Harmony; 2 — Longview, Mesquite Poteet, Carthage, Alba-Golden; 3 — Killeen Ellison, Hallsville, Beckville, Tyler All Saints; 4 — Lindale, Spring Hill, Nacogdoches Central Heights, Tyler Bishop Gorman; 5 — Tyler Lee, Willis, Quitman, Van; 6 — Joshua, Lufkin, Bullard, Texarkana Pleasant Grove; 7 — White Oak, Texarkana Texas High, Elysian Fields, New Boston; and 8, Little Elm, Whitehouse, Henderson, Mineola.
After pool play on Friday, the teams will be placed in brackets for Saturday’s play — Championship Bracket (First, Second in pools 9-12) at John Tyler; Gold Bracket (Third, Fourth in pools 9-12) at Tyler Lee; Silver Bracket (First, Second in pools 13-16) at Boulter; and Bronze Backet (Third, Fourth in pools 13-16) at Three Lakes Middle School.