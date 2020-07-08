From Staff Reports
The University Interscholastic League announced on Wednesday that it will allow strength and conditioning workouts to resume Monday.
New guidelines were announced, including the requirement of face masks.
All employees, parents, visitors and students 10 years of age or older must wear face masks upon entry to an area where UIL activities are being conducted and when not actively exercising.
Exceptions are:
Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;
While a person is consuming food or drink;
While the person is in a pool, lake or similar body of water.
When a congregating group of persons maintains at least 6 feet of social distancing; or
Any other reason or circumstance indicated under Executive Order GA-29.
Other requirements and operational considerations made by the UIL include:
Attendance at workouts must be optional for students and in compliance with the rules for Summer Strength/Conditioning Programs & Sport Specific Skill Instruction. In addition to on-campus workout options, schools should consider providing students guidance for working out at home or remotely away from school. This can include virtual workouts, emailed or otherwise electronically delivered workout instructions, or any delivery model approved by the local school district.
Attendance records shall be kept, however, students shall not be required or allowed to make up missed days or workouts.
Fees, if any, shall be established by the superintendent and collected by the school. Any payment to coaches shall be from the school and from no other source.
Schools must develop mitigation plans as described above in order to provide students access to locker rooms and shower facilities beginning July 13. Students may not be given access to locker rooms or shower facilities prior to that date. Students should report to workouts in proper gear and immediately return home to shower at end of the workout.
Schools should have hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations readily available in the workout area. Students and staff should be encouraged to use it frequently.
All surfaces in workout areas should be thoroughly disinfected throughout and at the end of each day.
No clothing or towels may be laundered on site or shared during workouts.
There can be no shared water or food.
Schools should plan for entry and exit procedures that reduce the number of students and parents congregating outside and/or mixing around the workout areas and parking areas. Consider staggering start and end times, assigning students to entries and exits to ensure even distribution of students entering/exiting at each entry point, providing guidance to students to enter one at a time and wait six feet apart outside the entrance.
If the school is planning to offer transportation for summer activities, schools should follow all TEA guidance related to such transportation.
In the case of an individual who was diagnosed with COVID-19, the individual may return to school when all three of the following criteria are met:
At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery (resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications);
The individual has improvement in symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and
At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
For more information, visit uiltexas.org/athletics/covid-19-strength-conditioning-2020.