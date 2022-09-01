Susan Elza, the UIL’s athletic director, and Hunter Taylor, author of “Draw the Line,” will host a conversation about East Texas high school football on Friday in Marshall.
The event is billed as part of “Marshall vs. Longview Week,” and will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Joe Pine Coffee, 207 N. Washington in downtown Marshall.
Taylor’s book takes a deep dive into East Texas high school football from the perspective of former Gilmer Buckeyes head football coach Jeff Traylor, who’s now the head football coach at University of Texas at San Antonio.
The story runs deep through Marshall, with former Mavericks head coach Dennis Parker, who among other things led the Mavs to a state championship victory in 1990, worked for Taylor.
“I always wanted to try write a grand story about East Texas and what makes it so distinct but how do you do that because there’s so much,” Taylor told the News Messenger in July. “I always thought Jeff’s story, after getting to know the staff and their backgrounds, how it tied into Jacksonville, how it tied into Marshall, I thought that was a cool way of doing that.”