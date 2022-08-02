altologo.jpg

The Alto High School football team has been ruled ineligible for the playoffs for the next two seasons for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League in advance of the most recent realignment.

The UIL officially ruled it a violation of Section 351, Conference, based on enrollment, stating that “Alto ISD was issued a public reprimand, three years probation and two years non-honors competition for Alto High School Football in Conference 2A Division II.”

Recommended For You