UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who led the Roadrunners to an overtime win over Army on Saturday, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season.

Harris, who attended Schertz Clemens High School, passed for a career-high 359 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner to De’Corian Clark in OT, to help UTSA rally from a 14-point deficit for a 41-38 victory over Army West Point on Saturday in West Point, New York.

The senior quarterback connected on 32 of 45 passes. The 359 yards was just eight yards shy of the school record.

Trailing 28-14 midway through the third quarter, Harris directed the Roadrunners to three straight touchdowns, taking the lead 35-28 with Brenden Brady’s 1-yard run.

UTSA bounced back after a 37-35 three-overtime loss to then-No. 24 Houston last week and ended Army’s six-game streak of wins in home openers.

The national leader in total offense at 394.5 yards per game, Harris currently paces C-USA and ranks sixth nationally with 348.0 passing yards per game, and his six passing TDs stand 10th among FBS players. He has thrown for 5,989 yards and 48 touchdowns on 548-of-827 passing (.660) and rushed for 1,313 yards and 16 TDs as a Roadrunner. He is one of only 12 active FBS quarterbacks who have passed for more than 5,000 yards and rushed for at least 1,000 yards.

This marks Harris’ second career Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week award, as he also was honored after the 34-31 victory against UAB last November.

The Roadrunners (1-1) will travel to Austin to face Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the game will air on Longhorn Network and KTBB 97.5-FM.

Harris joins last week’s winner, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Honorable mention players: North Texas QB Austin Aune, Tulsa QB Davis Brin, Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard, TCU QB Max Duggan, UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin, Memphis QB Seth Henigan, Texas State RB Calvin Hill, SMU RB TJ McDaniel, Rice QB TJ McMahon, Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims, SMU WR Rashee Rice, Rice WR Bradley Rozner, Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Wyoming RB Titus Swen, Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn and Washington State RB Nakia Watson.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.

Honorable Mention Week 2

Austin Aune, junior quarterback, North Texas

Hometown: Argyle

High School: Argyle

Passing: 11 of 20, 218 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 3 carries, 15 yards

North Texas defeated Texas Southern, 59-27, in Denton

Davis Brin, senior quarterback, Tulsa

Hometown: Boerne

High School: Champion

Passing: 19 of 32, 322 yards, 4 TDs, INT

Tulsa defeated Northern Illinois, 38-35, in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Jarek Broussard, senior running back, Michigan State

Hometown: Dallas

High School: Bishop Lynch

Rushing: 15 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs

Michigan State defeated Akron, 52-0, in East Lansing, Michigan

Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School: Lewis Central

Passing: 23 of 29 attempts, 390 yards, 5 TDs

TCU defeated Tarleton, 59-17, in Fort Worth

Zakhari Franklin, senior wide receiver, UTSA

Hometown: Cedar Hill

High School: Cedar Hill

Receiving: 10 catches, 122 yards, 2 TDs

UT San Antonio defeated Army, 41-38, in overtime in West Point, New York

Seth Henigan, sophomore quarterback, Memphis

Hometown: Denton

High School: Ryan

Passing: 24 of 34, 415 yards, 2 TDs

Memphis defeated Navy, 37-13, in Annapolis, Maryland

Calvin Hill, sophomore running back, Texas State

Hometown: Baytown

High School: Sterling

Rushing: 28 carries, 195 yards

Receiving: 2 catches, 12 yards

Texas State defeated Florida International, 41-12, in San Marcos

TJ McDaniel, sophomore running back, SMU

Hometown: Southlake

High School: Carroll

Rushing: 13 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs

SMU defeated Lamar, 45-16, in Dallas

TJ McMahon, junior quarterback, Rice

Hometown: Anaheim, California

High School: Servite

Passing: 20 of 29, 274 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing: 3 carries, 26 yards, TD

Rice defeated McNeese State, 52-10, in Houston

Marvin Mims, junior wide receiver, Oklahoma

Hometown: Frisco

High School: Lone Star

Receptions: 7 catches, 163 yards, 2 TDs

Oklahoma defeated Kent State, 33-3, in Norman, Oklahoma

Rashee Rice, senior wide receiver, SMU

Hometown: North Richland Hills

High School: Richland

Receiving: 9 catches, 132 yards, 2 TDs

SMU defeated Lamar, 45-16, in Dallas

Bradley Rozner, senior wide receiver, Rice

Hometown: Needville

High School: Needville

Receptions: 3 catches, 101 yards, TDs

Rice defeated McNeese State, 52-10, in Houston

Spencer Sanders, senior quarterback, Oklahoma State

Hometown: Denton

High School: Ryan

Passing: 21 of 38, 268 yards

Rushing: 14 carries, 54 yards, TD

Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State, 34-17, in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Titus Swen, junior running back, Wyoming

Hometown: Fort Worth

High School: Eaton

Rushing: 15 carries, 76 yards, 3 TDs

Receiving: 1 catch, 4 yards

Wyoming defeated North Colorado, 33-10, in Laramie, Wyoming

Deuce Vaughn, junior running back, Kansas State

Hometown: Round Rock

High School: Cedar Ridge

Rushing: 24 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs

Kansas State defeated Missouri, 40-12, in Manhattan, Kansas

Nakia Watson, junior running back, Washington State

Hometown: Austin

High School: Westlake

Rushing: 10 carries, 33 yards

Receiving: 1 catch, 31 yards, TD

Washington State defeated Wisconsin, 17-14, in Madison, Wisconsin

