One of the biggest keys of success for Waskom’s football team simply comes down to blocking.
“Fortunately for us, we take pride in blocking, whether it’s on the edge or in the trenches,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said.
“That’s one thing we stress from day one, from our outside guys to our inside guys. Our receivers are glorified offensive linemen who every once in a while get a bone thrown to them but predominately, those guys are there to block the edge.
“They know their role. When they become a wide receiver, they know that they’re not out there to catch 30 passes a year. That’s just the nature of it.
“Everybody has a role but the offensive linemen are the ones that when they don’t something good, most of the time people won’t say a whole lot and when they do something bad, everybody is screaming at them. You’ve got to take the good with the bad on that part of it.”
That’s what has helped the Wildcats earn an overall record of 6-0 and a district record of 4-0. It’s also a role that right guard Ezequiel Vasquez fully embraces.
“Good blocking by the O-line and skills,” Vasquez said when asked what they is a Wildcats’ victory tonight against their Harrison County rivals Elysian Fields Yellowjackets.
Vasquez said when the his team plays in a big rivalry game like it will tonight, the intensity level goes up a few notches.
“It goes up a lot,” he said. “It’s a rivalry and for a district championship probably.”
Both teams enter tonight’s contest unbeaten in district play. The Yellow Jackets are 6-2 overall and 4-0 against district opponents.
“You want your kids to play hard and get after it but you also don’t want them to get caught up in the all the emotional stuff that goes with it,” Keeling said.
“I think a lot of times, you go into the game, whether you feel like you have a really good team or a really bad team, I don’t know that it really matters.”
“I think playing well as a team and each person getting their individual jobs done,” Vasquez offered about what it’s going to take to get the win tonight.
Keeling isn’t worried about Vasquez doing his job.
“He’s one of the quietest kids I’ve ever coached,” Keeling said. “He never says a word. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard him say two words to me, but he’s a very offensive lineman for us.
“He’s a stable on the offensive line. He’s been playing every game since his sophomore year. He’s very smart. He plays the game the right way and does everything you ask him to do.”
Prior to taking the field tonight, Vasquez and his Wildcats will likely do what they do before every game – get pumped up by a pregame speech from offensive coordinator Jeremy Kubiak.
“Coach Kubiak’s speeches get us pumped,” Vasquez said. “I don’t know how he does it. Every game he has a different speech.”
Tonight’s game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jacket Stadium in Elysian Fields.