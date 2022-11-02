Deuce Vaughn continues to power the Kansas State Wildcats.
After his performance against Oklahoma State, Vaughn was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the ninth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Vaughn, a junior running back, rushed 22 times for 158 yards and one touchdown and added four catches for 18 yards and a 1-yard touchdown reception to help lead the Wildcats to a 48-0 win over the No. 9 Cowboys on Saturday in Manhattan.
Vaughn, who was a finalist for the ECTR Player of the Year Award for the 2021 season, passed Ell Roberson at No. 4 and Daniel Thomas at No. 3 all-time in rushing at K-State. Vaughn has 2,948 yards.
Deuce Vaughn is a graduate of Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock.
The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) return to play on Saturday, hosting Texas (5-3, 3-2) at Bill Synder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. (TV: FS1).
Vaughn joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones; and Week 8: Tulsa running back Deneric Prince
Honorable mention players for Week 9: North Texas quarterback Austin Aune, Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers, Boise State QB Taylen Green, Wyoming running back D.Q. James, SMU RB Tyler Lavine, Baylor RB Richard Reese, SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, Houston QB Clayton Tune and Southern California WR Tahj Washington.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mention Week 9
Austin Aune, junior quarterback, North Texas
Hometown: Argyle
High School: Argyle
Passing: 20 of 28, 322 yards, 3 TDs
North Texas defeated Western Kentucky, 40-13, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Jalin Conyers, sophomore tight end, Arizona State
Hometown: Gruver
High School: Gruver
Receiving: 6 catches, 108 yards, 3 TDs
Arizona State defeated Colorado, 42-34, in Boulder, Colorado.
Taylen Green, freshman quarterback, Boise State
Hometown: Lewisville
High School: Lewisville
Passing: 24 of 30, 305 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 13 yards, TD
Boise State defeated Colorado State, 49-10, in Boise, Idaho.
D.Q. James, freshman running back, Wyoming
Hometown: Lancaster
High School: Lancaster
Rushing: 14 carries, 179 yards
Wyoming defeated Hawaii, 27-20, in Honolulu.
Tyler Lavine, senior running back, SMU
Hometown: Cedar Park
High School: Cedar Park
Rushing: 17 carries, 72 yards, 3 TDs
SMU defeated Tulsa, 45-34, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Richard Reese, freshman running back, Baylor
Hometown: Bellville
High School: Bellvile
Rushing: 36 carries, 148 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 3 catches, 12 yards
Baylor defeated Texas Tech, 45-17, in Lubbock.
Rashee Rice, senior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: North Richland Hills
High School: Richland
Receiving: 9 catches, 180 yards, 2 TDs
SMU defeated Tulsa, 45-34, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Clayton Tune, senior quarterback, Houston
Hometown: Carrollton
High School: Hebron
Passing: 31 of 37, 380 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 19 yards
Houston defeated South Florida, 42-27, in Houston.
Tahj Washington, junior wide receiver, USC
Hometown: Marshall
High School: Marshall
Receiving: 7 catches, 118 yards, 2 TDs
Southern California defeated Arizona, 45-37, in Tucson, Arizona.