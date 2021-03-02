Marshall and Longview’s softball teams were knotted up at 1-1 before Nana Vences hammered a three-run home run to help lead the Lady Mavs to a 4-1 win over the Lady Lobos in the district opener. With the win, Marshall advances to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Vences finished the night by going 1-for-3 with three RBI. Caitlyn Ellenburg went 1-for-3 with one run and one stolen base. Emily Ellenburg reached on a walk, an error and scored two runs. Wendi Delapaz singled in the fifth inning. Vences got the win from the circle, allowing just one run on one hit and struck out 14 batters.
Longview’s Reagan Fleet took the loss from the circle as she allowed three runs on three hits and struck out 11 batters. Kei Lister went 1-for-3, reached on an error and scored one run. She was brought home by Fleet’s RBI. Madison Jones and Bailey Quinn each reached on a hit-by-pitch.
With one out in the top of the first, Lister reached on a single before stealing second base then advanced to third on a sacrifice groundout. That was followed by Vences’ first strikeout of the night to close the top of the first inning.
Fleet struck out Marshall’s first three batters of the night to force the Lady Mavs to go three up, three down to bring it to the second inning.
Vences struck out the first two batters before hitting Jones and Quinn to put two runners on base. Vences then retired the next batter to turn things over the Lady Mavs’ bats.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Roberson became Marshall’s first base-runner when she was walked. Two batters later, Coleman was walked to join Roberson on base with two outs. A popup to the pitcher ended the inning, leaving the two teams scoreless.
Lister reached on an error in the third inning. She then stole second and third. She was then brought home for the first run of the game on an RBI sacrifice grounder from Fleet.
Marshall went three up, three down as the Lady Mavs remained in search of their first hit and run of the night, trailing the Lady Lobos 1-0.
The top of the fourth inning saw Longview go three up, three down for the first time of the night. An error in left field allowed Emily Ellenburg to reach second base. She then slid into third to advance just 60 feet away from scoring Marshall’s first run of district play. She did just that as she took advantage of a wild pitch and slid in feet first to tie up the game at 1-1. Longview got three straight outs from there to close the fourth inning.
The top of the third saw Vences strike out all three batters to force the Lady Lobos to go three up, three down once again. Delapaz got Marshall’s first hit of the night with out in the bottom of the fifth.
Vences retired three straight batters once again in the sixth inning. Caitlyn Ellenburg led off the bottom of the six when she slapped the ball right in front of the plate into the turf for the single before stealing second. A passed ball then allowed her to take third base with no outs. Emily Ellenburg was then walked to put runners on the corners. They were each brought home when Vences launched the ball over the right-field wall on a three-run homer to give Marshall a 4-1 lead.
Marshall is slated to return to action when it opens up its own tournament at 8 a.m. Thursday. The Lady Mavs will close off the first day of the tournament with a 6 p.m. game against Central Heights. The Lady Lobos will take part in the Texas Two Step Tournament at Lear Park in Longview.