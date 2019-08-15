Marshall High School got a lot of attention when a video of the newly renovated Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse went viral this week. First-year athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl filmed the video but wasn’t expecting the type of reaction that it got.
“BSN was here and they’re putting together a nice video but I was just to antsy to wait so I just kind of put together a little one that I put on my phone and it just took off but it was cool,” Griedl said.
The video was tweeted by ESPN and Maxpreps.com.
“For the first time in a long time, the entire country is looking at Marshall, Texas,” Griedl added. “I think the social media numbers combined were over four million views of the video, which is awesome.”
Griedl said nearly 50 members of the Marshall community gave funds that went toward renovating the project. The facilities were revealed Monday, just hours before the student-athletes had a chance to take a look.
“Our kids deserve the best and if there’s a way we can give them that, that’s what we’re going to do,” Griedl said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that it can be afforded but whatever the best is that we can afford to give them, that’s what we need to do.”