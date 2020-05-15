As a junior in 2019, Jefferson’s Travon Johnson made his first appearance at the state track meet and was looking forward to ending his high school track career on a high note by going back again as a senior in 2020.
“It was a shame for the seniors because we won’t be able to finish our track career,” Johnson said. “I was planning on going back to state this year.”
Johnson started running track in the seventh grade and when he got to Jefferson High School, ran for his dad who was then his head coach.
“Travon’s dad had been the track coach since I’ve been here, so he had an adjustment running for someone else this year,” Jefferson athletic director Antwain Jimmerson. “You really want it for a kid like him, a kid who works so hard. He’s a kid who started out in middle school as a really good hurdler. Then he got to high school and converted to a sprinter. He’s had an outstanding career. You hate that it all got cut short the way it did but he has some good memories to look back on. He’s a good kid.
“He was looking forward to going back to state. That’s no easy task but he was looking forward to going back again but during this pandemic, it all got wiped away.”
“At first I was little bit (nervous) until I got out there and I was ready to run,” Johnson said, recalling his experience at last year’s state meet.
Through the years, Johnson has learned valuable life lessons from running track.
“I learned that when you put the work in, it will pay off for you,” he said.
Johnson plans to attend college and run track but is undecided as two what college to attend.
“I want to be a train engineer,” he said. “I’ve always liked trains since I was little.”