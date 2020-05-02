Jefferson senior Landon Fuquay was looking forward to this year’s golf season. He had made deep runs in the past two postseasons and was planning to go just as far if not further as a senior.
However, those hose hopes, along with the rest of the golf season, were shut down due to the spread of the coronavirus, which ultimately closed schools for the rest of the year and all UIL events.
“I was pretty disappointed because I had gone to regionals the past two years and I was going to try to go one more year for my senior year and try to finish out strong but I didn’t get the chance to,” Fuquay said.
Fuquay said he has been golfing since he was about 12 years old.
“Probably going to play with my dad in Daingerfield and watching him play and teaching me how to,” he said when asked what his earliest memory of the game is.
When asked what drew him to the game, Fuquay added, “Probably just the struggle because you can go out and practice as much as you want and golf is still going to win in the end.
“If everything’s not perfect, you’re going to be having a bad day. It’s very mental. You have to keep yourself in check.”
The senior said the game has taught him valuable life lessons through the years.
“Just to never give up because in golf, you can shank a shot one hit and the next one, you might hit perfect. Just keep going and eventually you’ll get it,” he said.
His favorite memory from golfing for the Bulldogs occurred two years ago.
“The first time I went to regionals because I was only a sophomore and I had placed in district so it was a big thing in school that someone was going to the next phase of it,” he said.
Fuquay prefers to let his game do the talking.
“I don’t know,” he said when asked what he does best on the golf course. “I don’t want to jinx myself. The game knows when you say you’re good at something.”
In the fall, Fuquay plans to head out west to Lubbock where he’ll attend Texas Tech University to study premed. He won’t be joining the school’s golf team but he said he hopes to have enough free time to where he can find a good golf course and hit a bucket of balls from time-to-time.