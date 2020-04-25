Jefferson’s baseball team was in a tournament in White Oak when word got out that the rest of the season was about to be cut short for at least two weeks.
“I was hurt and I didn’t get to play my last game,” Jefferson senior outfielder Camden Simpson said. “We were in a tournament and I walked into Slim Chickens with my team when we got a text. Our coach didn’t want to tell us but he ended up breaking the news to us in Slim Chickens.”
Up until that point, Simpson was hoping to return from his injury.
“I was expecting to come back and play but as soon as he told me that, I had a gut feeling that was it and I wasn’t going to be able to play.”
Simpson was also hoping to be able to some things on the baseball field that would allow him to continue his playing career at the next level.
“I was a four-year starter,” he said. “I had been a captain for a couple years and last year we had a really good team and we made the playoffs and all that. This year, I just wanted to not just improve as a team but I wanted to improve as a player and maybe get an offer somewhere to go play.”
Simpson has grown up around the game of baseball. He has played it since he was about 3 years old and also grew up watching it.
“When it was t-ball and I hated using the tee so I had my grandpa throw it to me,” he recalls. “I hit him right in the nose in the middle of a game.
“I’ve always been a Rangers fan and even though I wasn’t a pitcher, I always loved watching Nolan Ryan pitch because he was just amazing,” Simpson added.
Throughout those 15 years, Simpson has learned valuable lessons through his favorite sport.
“Don’t stop at failure because baseball is a game of failure,” he said. “If you go 3-for-10, you’ve done well. So never give up. Just keep digging and keep playing.”
Simpson stepped into a larger leadership role with the team over the past couple seasons.
“I’m pretty vocal as a leader. I do like to speak my mind but I also like to lead by example. My coach told me he always looked at me when some of my teammates needed to be talked to or something. I just wanted to be there for them, wanted to help them and make the team closer together.”
The senior hopes his teammates have fond memories of him for years to come.
“I want them to know that I was always there for them no matter what happened, I would be there,” he said.
Despite the hardships of having his senior year cut short, Simpson is still hoping for a chance to play college baseball.
“Right now, coach and I are trying to get me somewhere to play but if not, I’m going to try to get a business degree,” he explained. “We’ll just have to see where that takes us. If I don’t end up finding the right school to play, I think I’m just going to go to West Texas A&M University out by Amarillo.”