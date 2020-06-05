After almost four full months of no athletic supervision, area athletes will get it almost full time beginning Monday with both the Carthage ISD and the Beckville ISD hitting the fields ready to go.
The defending state champion Carthage Bulldogs will report at 9 a.m. as they begin the the road to what they hope will be their 8th football State Championship.
Incoming 10th through 12th-graders will work out from 9-11 a.m. on conditioning, agility and some sports specific action.
Incoming 7th-through 9th-graders will work out from 4-6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday.
The Voluntary workout sessions will be at the indoor garage doors as players will have their temperatures taken.
Players will need to come dressed ready to work out. There will be no locker room access and players must provide their own water.Social distancing protocols will be followed. Hand sanitizer will be provided.
Beckville will report at 8 a.m.-10 a.m. on Monday-through Friday.
All groups will be off the weeks beginning July 2 and July 17 for Coaching schools. The girls will generally be practicing at the same times as the boys.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 27 vs. Crosby at New Caney.