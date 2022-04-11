West Rusk’s Lilly Waddell and Gilmer’s Kiersten Waller turned in dominant performances in games played April 4-9, earning top weekly softball honors.
Waddell is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week after working two more shutouts inside the circle, and Waller hit at a .714 clip in two games to earn ET Hitter of the Week accolades.
Waddell threw 10 total innings in shutouts of Elysian Fields (9-0) and Waskom (22-0). She struck out 23 and walked just three as West Rusk improved to 24-0 on the year. Waddell is 22-0 (17 shutouts) with a 0.63 earned run average for the season. She has punched out 236 batters and walked just 22 in 98.2 innings pitched.
Waller went 5-for7 for the week with a pair of home runs, a double, five RBI, six runs scored and two walks. After going 2-for-3 with a double against Paris in a 13-0 win, she belted a three-run home run and a 2-run shot in a 14-2 win over Pittsburg.
For the year, Waller is hitting .456 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs, 15 RBI and 22 stolen bases in 22 attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pitching
Mount Pleasant’s Casey Jones struck out one and allowed no runs on one hit in a 10-0 win over Pine Tree.
Gilmer’s Sarah Phillips tossed a no-hitter against Pittsburg and allowed just four hits while striking out 14 for the week.
White Oak’s Lillian Scalia struck out 13, walked one and gave up two hits in five innings, and teammate Morgan Benge fanned 13 with no walks and two hits allowed in five innings.
Sabine’s Callie Sparks struck out nine and walked one in a 3-2 win over Ore City. She threw 110 pitches, and worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the final inning to seal the victory.
Hughes Springs’ Jacee Short struck out three and allowed no earned runs on one hit in three innings in a 15-0 win over New Diana.
Gladewater’s Avery Glarborg struck out nine, walked four and gave up one earned run against Sabine in a win.
Beckville’s Reese Dudley struck out 11 in six innings of work.
Troup’s Lindsay Davis worked 10 innings, giving up one earned run, striking out 22, walking five and scattering five hits in a pair of wins.
Hitting
Hallsville’s Jaryn Nelson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in one game. Teammate Kammie Walker tripled, double and drove in four runs.
Mount Pleasant’s Paris Beard was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI against Pine Tree. Teammate’s Kaylee Silman, Amariya Miller, Kelsey Howard, Casey Jones and Ella Cross all had two hits against Pine Tree. Silman drove in three runs, and Cross and Jones had an RBI apiece. Conlee Zachry doubled, singled, drove in a run, scored once and swiped a base against Sulphur Springs.
Gilmer’s Ryleigh Larkins hit .500 with three singles, a home run, four RBI and five runs scored. Teammate Melody Larkins hit .500 with a double, home run, two RBI and two walks, and Raji Canady hit .500 with a double, four runs scored and one walk.
White Oak’s Lillian Scalia went 5-for-8 with a grand slam, two doubles, seven RBI and three runs scored for the week. Teammate Larkin Daniels was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Sasha Graves was 2-for-2 with an RBI, three runs scored, three walks and a hit by pitch. Morgan Benge went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base, and Nevaeh Ollis was 3-for-6 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.
West Rusk’s Piper Morton continued to terrorize opposing pitchers, finishing the week 5-for-7 with a home run — her 12th of the year — to go along with five RBI, three runs scored and a walk. Teammate Natalie Christy was 5-for-6 with a triple, double, four RBI, three walks, five stolen bases and five runs. Macie Blizzard went 4-for-6 with a double, two RBI and five runs and Amber Cothran was 4-for-7 with a double, triple, four runs scored and two RBI.
Elysian Fields’ Kelsey O’Brien hit .333 with two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Gladewater’s Lexi Betts doubled, scored once, drove in a run, swiped a base and was hit by a pitch against Sabine.
Hughes Springs’ Jacee Short homered, doubled, was hit by a pitch and drove in four runs in here team’s lone game of the week. Teammate Karmen Searcy homered, singled, walked and drove in three runs.
Union Grove’s Jocy Suarez went 5-for-8 with a pair of home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored. Teammate Alison Yohn was 5-for-7 with three RBI, and Lainey Ledbetter went 5-for-8 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Beckville’s Bethany Grandgeorge belted a walk-off home run and hit .500 for the week with a double, a sacrifice bunt and four RBI.
Troup’s Karsyn Williamson, in her first action of the season after being released to play following an ACL injury, went 4-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI, five runs scored, two walks and a stolen base. Teammate Lindsay Davis was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, four runs scored, a walk, a hit by pitch and a stolen base. Tayler Gillispie was 3-for-6 with a home run, double, RBI, four runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases.
Lufkin’s Akyshia Cottrell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored in one game. Teammates Addisyn Garrett and Ryleigh Mills were both 2-for-4 with an RBI.