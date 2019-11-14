Harleton first-year head football coach Kyle Little was on walking from the fieldhouse to the high school while looking at his phone, trying to fill a gap in next year’s pre-district football schedule.
“I had my schedule set and now teams that said they would play us are backing out because now they don’t want to play us because all the sudden we’re winning some games and now nobody wants to play us,” Little explained. “So now I’m scrambling to find somebody to play.”
Those teams were likely expecting to get an easy win against a Harleton team that went 1-9 the past two seasons before Little took over the Wildcats and turned them into district champions.
“Yes and no,” Little said when asked if he was surprised by the quick success of his program. “I knew that we had talent here to win but I wouldn’t say I knew we’d come in here and have quite the success we’ve had. A lot of people would agree that this is the toughest 2A district in the state of Texas, so to say we’d come in here and win the district would have been crazy. We played three teams in top of the state and beat all three of them. That was not necessarily planned.”
The Wildcats are now entering the bi-district round of the playoffs with an overall record of 8-2 and a District 11-2A DI record of 5-1 as they prepare to take on the Deweyville Pirates.
“Just let Hunter Wallace do what he’s been doing,” Little said when asked what the key is for his team to punch its ticket to the second round. “Let Hunter make a bunch of tackles and let Hunter run a lot.”
The senior running back, who currently has 229 carries for 1,667 yards and 24 touchdowns, admitted he’s at least somewhat surprised by his team’s success.
“I wouldn’t have believed them,” Wallace said when asked what his reaction would have been had someone told him at the beginning of the season that his Wildcats would be where they’re at today. “Not doing anything last year and only win one game, to this, it’s amazing. It’s a miracle. The coaches came in and worked their magic. The atmosphere has unbelievable, so much excitement. It’s definitely been really different in school since we’ve been winning.”
He’s quick to credit Little and his staff.
“I think it’s the new coaches,” Wallace said. “They put in this new offense and it suits us way better than the spread. We run smash-mouth football. We’re not that big but we like to hit people, run up and hit them every time. The defense has been lockdown.”
Several highlights from the year stand out to Wallace, including last week’s win against the Joaquin Rams where the Wildcats claimed the district title.
“I was like, “Man, did we really just do this?’ It was unbelievable,” Wallace recalls. “I know as soon as we took our knee and ran the clock down, I ran over to coach Little and I was about ready to celebrate and he grabbed me aside and gave me a big hug, and the team chanting and screaming, throwing water up in the air, it was something you see other teams do. In my years, we haven’t experienced it until this year.”
The senior added he’s happy to give the fans something to cheer about this year.
“They’ve been waiting for this for a long time and since we’ve gotten this far, I went back and kind of glanced at Harleton’s history and saw that in 2015, we won bi-district but we weren’t district champs,” Wallace continued. “Then I looked back and it was 2004 until about 2007, we were district champs all three years but the farthest we went was three rounds deep. I pulled it up on MaxPreps and just glanced at it because it’s something big. It has happened in a while.”
This year’s success of the team, combined with the struggles of the past, has taught Wallace valuable life lessons.
“You see quotes everywhere about when you get knocked down, it’s about getting back up and these last three years, we’ve been knocked down, winning one game a year, but coming back here, and getting back here, reestablishing ourselves, coming out here and hitting them in the mouth, it’s truly been something,” he said.
As thrilled as Wallace is, however, he still wants more.
“I’m not satisfied,” he offered. “The way we’re playing right now, I can see us going deep. We’re thriving right now so to keep this going would be an amazing run. (We’ve got to) come at them (the Pirates) and hit them over and over. It’s going to be a good game. They’ve got some good size and good speed. It’s going to be a good game. We don’t need to settle down and think that we have it. We need to put our foot on their throat and continue playing how we’ve been playing.”
Wallace said his dream is to extend his playing career to the college level, but in the meantime, he’s first looking to extend his high school football career with a win over the Pirates tonight. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.