After an extended period of time, The Dennis Walters Golf Show is making its triumphant return to Longview and its local First Tee Piney Woods chapter.
People of all ages are invited to this Saturday’s free event from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Alpine Target Golf Center. Attendees will learn about the inspiring story of the namesake’s unique impact on the sport, and will be entertained by his many learned and mastered skills and talents in the years since a 1974 golf cart accident left him paralyzed.
Walters played college golf at North Texas State University, and helped lead his program to a Missouri Valley Conference championship. He later found individual success at the Tucker Intercollegiate Golf Tourney, the United States Golf Association Amateur Championship, the South African tour, and the mini-tour in the United States. He seemed to be on course for a career on the PGA Tour.
But, once the life-changing event and the immediate rehabilitation happened, he had to adjust his long-term goals. That started with finding the necessary determination and focus to hit the links again.
He explored different ideas, and ultimately developed a golf cart swivel seat that allowed him to play golf again, and establish a show that he’s been performing since 1977.
“Realizing what Dennis has done for the paraplegic community, I can’t imagine how he felt at that time and all the barriers that he had to overcome,” said First Tee Piney Woods executive director Lucero Harris. “He was a true pioneer. I’m hoping everybody sees how far we’ve come, and what a person can truly do.”
“We now have the technology,” she added. “If there’s something you want to do, it’s out there. You just have to get it. Dennis had to get up and make it.”
Walter’s hard work even allowed him to participate in a tournament before his stop in Longview. He played The Golf Club at Champions Circle in Fort Worth during this week’s Texas Adaptive Open Championship.
“Paraplegic and disabled golf is growing, so there are actually tournaments now that he can be involved in,” said Harris.
Walters’ love for golf goes hand in hand with First Tee’s drive to provide different youth opportunities in the sport, so it’s not a surprise that he scheduled a visit with the next generation of Piney Woods golfers during his trip to Texas.
“He is actually one of coach Roy [Pace]’s friends,” Harris said of Walters and the First Tee-Piney Woods’ co-founder and director of instruction. “He has been to First Tee and our chapter in the past, and he travels around to many different chapters.”
“He has such a heart for our East Texas community,” she added. “It’s really exciting because he definitely made sure we knew that he would be close by, and could come out and see our kids.”
Harris and her family were introduced to golf at San Antonio’s Fort Sam Houston, where they saw how active disabled people were in the sport. There weren’t as many opportunities in East Texas when they moved to this part of the state, so it’s been a long time First Tee Piney Woods’ priority to host golf events for different communities. One example of the outreach is Scottish Rite Day later this month.
“We have had many kids come through the [First Tee] program, where we adapt to their needs,” said Harris. “They bring their kids and do a golf clinic. Some of them got introduced to First Tee through that, and still come to our program.”