It was last Tuesday night. Hallsville’s girls basketball team was hosting Longview. Catherine Warford pulled down a rebound and the game was paused for a brief moment. That rebound was Warford’s 500th of her varsity career and the Ladycats took that moment to recognize Warford’s achievement.
“My head was still in the game so after my mom took the picture, I was like, ‘OK, let’s go, I’m ready to continue playing the game,’” Warford recalls. “It wasn’t even on my mind. Someone took the ball away from my hands and I was like, ‘Ok, let’s go.’ I don’t even know who took the ball. I was like, ‘Let’s just play.’”
“Right after the second picture, she looked at me and said, ‘OK, we’ve got a game to win,’” Hallsville girls head basketball coach Holly Long said. “She’s the first one I’ve gotten to give a milestone to since I’ve been head coach, so it was a good time, a great moment. We talk about moments all the time and I think that’s one moment she’s never going to forget.”
“It means a lot,” Warford said. “I’m very proud of myself. I’m glad I had my teammates and coaches to push me to get it. I was never thinking, ‘I’m going to set a goal in high school to get 500 rebounds in my high school career.’”
Warford has played basketball since she was in the seventh grade and Long saw potential in her early.
“Good leadership – that’s what she’s been teaching me this whole time,” Warford said of Long. “At the end of my freshman year, she was like, ‘OK, when these people leave, I need you to show your leadership.’ I was like, ‘I’m only a sophomore.’”
“I think the biggest thing was her work ethic, somebody that had that drive and that heart,” Long said. “She had a lot of passion for the game. As a former player, the people that you listen to and the people you want to lead are the people you want to have set that example on the floor day in and day out and I saw that in her. She’s somebody that gets along with everybody. There aren’t too many people who don’t get along with Catherin Warford. She has that rapport with her teammates.”
Hallsville’s senior said her leadership has come a long way in the last couple years.
“It’s improved a lot,” Warford offered. “I used to be really quiet and not say anything. I would just listen to everybody so I could take it in for when I actually needed to show it and this year I think I’ve done a really good job about it.”
“Between her eighth-grade year and her freshman year, she was a totally different player,” Long said. “She’s a completely different play now than she was that summer. She was nervous. I put her in a lot of situations early that most young people don’t have to experience.”
Warford’s love for the game didn’t come over night but it didn’t hurt having a mom who played at the collegiate level.
“It took me a while to get into it,” she explained. “My mom played basketball for ever. I played softball for the longest time. So when I got to junior high and played in seventh grade, I was just like, ‘OK, I’m going to follow my mom now,’ and I just kept playing. Eventually, I started to enjoy it after the first year. My mom has been encouraging me a lot. She’s probably my No.1 fan.”
Warford hopes to play college basketball, just like her mom and she said it surprises her to think of what she has done on the court up to this point.
“How much I’ve accomplished, it’s shocked me, considering I didn’t want to play in junior high,” Warford said.
Tonight, Warford will look to lead her Ladycats to a win when the play host to Texas High. If that happens, the Ladycats will be 5-4 in district play.