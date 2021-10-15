Montana Warren is one of three Mavericks to have at least two interceptions so far this season. Warren grew up in Marshall before transferring to Elysian Fields where he played on both sides of the ball for two years for the Yellow Jackets. He then transferred back to Marshall after his dad accepted a job as an assistant coach for the Mavericks.
“He’s physical, he’s athletic,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Warren. “He’d been here most of his life. He bounced around a little bit because his dad is coaching but he was here through eighth grade and it’s good to have him back. He’s a physical kid, a downhill kid. He has a lot of range in the secondary. He’s been a great addition to the locker room.”
Warren had experience playing wide receiver but Marshall coaches saw a bigger need for him on the defensive side of the ball.
“When he came in, we looked at what our team needed the most and lucky for us, he had quite a bit of experience at defensive back, so that helped out tremendously,” Greidl said.
“Getting an interception is the most rewarding part (of playing defensive back), getting the ball back for my team.” Warren said.
Warren said he believes he has improved his individual game significantly.
“My footwork has gotten a whole lot better,” he said. “I’ve also gotten a lot bigger since last year. I was probably about 165 and I’m at 183 now.”
Warren said his team goals are to make a deep playoff run. His individual goals are to earn all-district honors but he knows there’s a lot of work to be done between now and the playoffs. Marshall is 3-3 overall and 2-1 in district play, coming off a loss on the road against Texas High.
“We’ve just got to shake it off and get right back up,” Warren said. “We made too many mistakes last game. We played a good team and they capitalized on our mistakes.”
Tonight, Warren and his Mavericks will be back home as they look to put the loss behind them with a win over the Whitehouse Wildcats who are in search of their first win. Warren said he gets motivation to win for the Marshall fans.
“It means a lot to me personally, pride-wise,” Warren said. “You don’t want to lose in front of your people.”
Warren and his Mavericks will take the field for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff tonight at Maverick Stadium.