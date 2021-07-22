Former Marshall High School standout Tahj Washington, who transferred from Memphis to USC during the offseason, has been named to the 2021 Watch List for the Biletnikoff Award.
The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the outstanding college football receiver. Semifinalists will be announced on Nov. 22, and three finalists will be named on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced on ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 9.
Washington is the second East Texas player — and second USC player — named to a watch list in as many days. On Wednesday, USC running back Keaontay Ingram (Carthage) was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List given to the nation’s top running back. Ingram transferred from the University of Texas to USC this spring.
Washington was a 2020 freshman All-American first teamer after catching 43 passes for 743 yards and six touchdowns. His receiving yardage was the most by any freshman in the national last fall, and he had three 100-yard receiving games.
At Marshall High School, Washington finished his career with 100 catches for 1,621 yards and 22 touchdowns to go along with 481 rushing yards and five scores.
He was named the district MVP following his senior season after catching 45 passes for 868 yards and 12 touchdowns and returning four kicks for touchdowns.
USC is scheduled to open the season at home on Sept. 4 at San Jose State.