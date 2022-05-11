Jefferson’s Dylan Washington will stay close to home and continued his athletic career at the next level.
Tuesday morning, his friends, family, coaches and teammates gathered in the Jefferson High School gym to witness Washington signing his letter of commitment to Wiley College in Marshall where he’ll play baseball for the Wildcats.
Washington was a three-year starter for the Bulldogs. As a sophomore, he had a .240 batting average along with eight RBI. During his junior season, his batting average improved to .262 and he finished with seven RBI. His senior season he saw him post a batting average of .353 and 15 RBI on the year, making his career batting average .285 and bringing his high school career RBI total to 30.
Washington will join a Wildcats’ program that went 5-41-1 overall and 4-29 against Red River Athletic Conference opponents. Wiley is an NAIA program, and beginning in the upcoming fall, will be part of Gulf Coast Athletic Conference where it will join currents schools Dillard University in New Orleans, Tougaloo College and Rust College from Mississippi, Philander Smith College out of Little Rock, and Fisk University in Nashville. Oakwood University in Alabama and Southern University New Orleans will also join the conference.
Washington plans to major in kinesiology while attending Wiley.