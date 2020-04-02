High school campuses around Texas are like ghost towns right now as students, and even teachers, are prohibited from being on campus.
“Since they have shut it down to May 4 now, our school district sent out an email this morning saying there is to be no teachers on campus,” Waskom athletic director Whitney Keeling said.
“We were going up there sporadically here and there, but now that Harrison County has gotten it (the coronaivirus) they’re not allowing any activity on campus at all.”
Keeling said Waskom students will be able to take part in an interactive program that will help them stay in shape.
“Our new six weeks starts this Monday and so basically, it’s going to be sent to all the kids but it’s basically a wellness program to where they can do squat jumps, lunges, sit ups, pushups and the running aspect and all that,” Keeling said.
“It’s for every kid in the school but it’s for our athletes as well.”
Keeling added it’s a tough time for student-athletes, especially the seniors who have had their final season cut short.
“It’s just a really unfortunate time for all of the kids, whether your senior and whatever sport you’re in, the baseball kids, the track kids, the golf kids, it’s pretty sad when you think about it,” he said.
“I know that’s probably the least of a lot of people’s worries, the ones that are ill or deathly ill, or have family members that are, and I don’t want to say it’s anywhere near that as far as what it is on their families, but to an athletic director and a dad who has a kid playing, it’s pretty tragic.
“You lose those days, you lose those years that those kids don’t get back. Those senior athletes that are baseball kids, golf and track and all that, it’s over for them, and probably 99 percent of them are not going to college to play athletics.
“So their high school career was cut short. Unfortunately, that’s the way it is but you can still be a little bit upset about it.”
Texas governor Greg Abbott ordered schools to remain closed until May 4, and a decision as to whether or not to resume sports will be decided later.
Keeling understands the reasoning behind ending the season and as much as he would love to see his student-athletes compete again, he said returning for this year’s spring sports would raise health concerns.
“The UIL has said they’re going to wait until May 4, but let’s say we go back to school on May 4 and the UIL resumes activities on May 4. How in the world is a kid going to be expected to compete on May 4 when they’ve been home since March?” he asked.
“They’ve been sitting at home for about two months, so you’re asking for arm injuries, leg injuries and anything you can possibly think of, and they’ve got to try to finish those sports.”