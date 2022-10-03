WASKOM — The Waskom Wildcats were victorious against district rivals Elysian Fields last Friday. Waskom improved their head-to-head record to 3-1 since the 2020 season.
About 1,000 people were in attendance at the Wildcat Stadium to watch Waskom earn another district win, 33-6.
Coming into the day with a 2-2 overall record, this was an opportunity for Waskom to establish a winning record for the first time this season.
The Yellowjackets came into this game 1-4, and a win over their rivals would have given them inspiration and opportunity to rally in this second half of the season.
There was no love lost between the Wildcats and Yellowjackets, as in the first half of play there were over five penalties given, with two penalties for sportsmanlike conduct. Each team received one penalty.
The passionate opposition from the Yellowjackets did not stop the Wildcats from implementing their game plan that night.
First half of the game saw Waskom’s offense firing on all cylinders to get three touchdowns before the half-time show. Quarterback Caden Edwards kept the Yellowjackets on their toes every play by mixing it up with play-action passes and draw plays. Edwards made passes to Layton Luster and Diego Smith, among others, but also was perfectly fine faking a handoff and running the ball himself.
Waskom’s defense kept Elysian Fields honest the entire game. The Wildcats defensive line often broke through, which allowed Waskom players like Harley Martin and Tee Brightmon to pressure Elysian Fields QB Trevor Riddle. The pressure Waskom’s defense put on the quarterback caused several unsuccessful passes from Riddle.
Scoring was less frequent in the second half. Waskom and Elysian Fields both scored one touchdown with less than five minutes left on the clock.
With this victory over the Yellowjackets, Waskom improves their overall season record to 3-2 and 2-0 in their district. Elysian Fields’ record is now 1-1 in their district and 1-5 overall.
Elysian Fields plays a district game against Harmony Highschool next Friday.
Waskom is hoping to keep their undefeated district record against Queen City next week.