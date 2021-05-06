Strong performances at the regional meet from Waskom’s David Magdaleno and D.J. Feaster helped seal their spot at the state meet where they will looking to bring home some hardware today.
“The seventh lap I knew,” Magdaleno said when asked when he knew he would be making a trip to Austin for the state meet. “Me and the first-place guy, we started gapping everybody. I realized I was probably going to end up in second place.”
“Afterwards,” Feaster said when asked about when he realized he had qualified. “I was just focused on jumping. I really wasn’t thinking about what place I was in.”
This will be Magdaleno’s second trip to the state level this school year. This past fall, he advanced to the state cross country meet.
“I’m extremely proud,” Waskom head cross country and track coach Penny Norton said of Magdaleno. “I haven’t gotten a chance to work with D.J. because he has a jumping coach but I work with David every day and he has put in a ton of work. I think some kids have God-given talent and some kids have to work for what they have and he works every single day.”
“I’m very, very proud,” said Jon Waldrop, Feaster’s jumping coach. “The way he did it was pretty spectacular. He actually jumped a foot and three inches further than his furthest jump all year on his last jump to get there. It’s pretty impressive. He went from thinking he wasn’t even going to run track to the state track meet.”
“He talked to me about his son wanting to be like me so I thought about it and I was like you, ‘You know what? I’m going to do it,’” Feaster explained when asked what made him want to run track.
Magdaleno, a sophomore, will take part in the 3,200-meter dash. He runs about six miles a day. Last year, despite the track season being shut down due to COVID, he kept running.
“He spent all that time last year when we were quarantined running on his own and that’s what has gotten him to where he is,” Norton said.
“Try my best like always,” Feaster said when asked what his expectation is for state.
“Place top three,” Magdaleno added.
Feaster is set to compete in the long jump at 9 a.m. today, just 15 minutes prior to Magdaleno’s 3,200- meter run.
“It’s going to be a different atmosphere for them just because UT Mike Myers Stadium is huge,” Waldrop said. “The first time you walk out there, even as a coach, it’s different. You’ve got to kind of overcome that for your first time as well.”
Waldrop added that they’re going to take in the atmosphere and let everything sink in before the competitions begin.
“That’s the plan,” the coach said. “We jump at 9 and we’ll try to get there by 8 just to get out there get warm, go through the routine and just see it and take it all in for a second. You’ve got to take a minute to let it sink in before you go out there and compete.”
Regardless of what happens, Feaster and Magdaleno have experienced a good amount of success this season.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Waldrop said of coaching the athletes and watching them grow. “That’s why we do it. It’s awesome we’re going to state but what’s more awesome is every week we’re getting better. The hard work is paying off. That’s the impressive thing to me. That’s what’s fun about coaching track. The state trip is just icing on the cake.”