Waskom’s 7-on-7 football team is state-bound after defeating Arp 33-0, Lone Oak 34-0 and Queen City 34-0 at its home state-qualifying tournament Friday.
“In 7-on-7, you usually don’t get very many shutouts,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “So to have three, I was pretty impressed with that. In three games, we only gave up four first downs. I think that was almost more impressive than anything.”
Waskom was in Pool A with Lone Oak and Arp and defeated Queen City in the State Qualifying Round where Daingerfield defeated Johnson City 20-0 to become the other team from the tournament to qualify.
In Pool B, Queen City defeated Union Grove 20-0 before squeezing by Hughes Springs 13-12. Hughes Springs defeated Union Grove 13-12.
Daingerfield swept its way through Pool C with a 21-14 victory over Harmony, a 32-0 win over Garrison and a 20-7 win over White Oak. White Oak defeated Garrison 12-0 and lost to Harmony 28-14 and fell to Harmony 28-14. The pool also saw Garrison defeat Harmony 13-7.
In Pool D, Carlisle defeated Tatum 19-13. Johnson City defeated Tenaha 27-26. Tatum came out on top over Johnson City in a 34-13 final before Tenaha defeated Carlisle 28-14. Johnson City had a commanding 27-7 win over Carlisle and Tatum escaped Tenaha with a 34-28 win.
Waskom’s team is scheduled to leave for College State Thursday morning and will play the state tournament games at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“It was their ultimate goal to win it and they accomplished that so I feel like they’re really excited for it,” Keeling said.