Texas football fans in Harrison County who have purchased the 2019 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas football magazine can see two of its county teams where it previews District 11-3A Division II, the district for Elysian Fields and Waskom.
This year’s publication predicts the Yellow Jackets to finish second and the Wildcats to finish right behind them in third and Daingerfield to take the district at first.
“Graduation was not kind to the Wildcats, who will need immediate help from a 9-1 JV team,” The magazine reads. “(Josh) Reeves is back at QB, and (Detrich) Byrd was solid on the offensive front.”
Waskom head coach Whitney Keeling agrees that graduation wasn’t kind to his team but adds he has confidence in younger upcoming players.
“We lost nine defensive starters and eight offensive starters so we’re going to be really young but we’ve got some good kids coming who are young and just need some game experience and that’s what the preseason is for,” he said.
As a whole, Keeling expects the district to improve from a year ago.
“I think it’s going to be a lot better,” he said. “I know DeKalb has a lot of kids coming back. Pewitt has almost their whole team coming back. New Diana last year was really young. So I really think it’s going to be a lot stronger than it was last year. It’ll be a war for us just about every game.”