Waskom’s girls head basketball coach Jalena Sanders has been in touch with her team as the weather has put her Lady Wildcats await their second-round playoff matchup against Winnsboro.
“I’ve talked to all them individually and as a group, so I’ve been checking in on all of them,” Sanders said. “They all seem to be holding in. They’re still hanging on from what I gather.”
The Lady Wildcats will go into the area round with an overall record of 15-5 as they go up against a Winnsboro program that owns a 25-2 record overall and swept its way through district play with a 12-0 record.
“I have some film on them from different coaches,” Sanders said. “They’re going to be pretty quick. They’re going to be pretty active and they do a lot of pressing. I see them just being calm and disciplined on offense.”
Sanders said they played against the press against a district and cross-county rival.
“Harleton pressed us both times and they were able to break the press, that’s the difference,” she said. There were people who handled the ball who usually don’t but they can. My best player was out the first quarter one of those games so everybody else had to handle it and once they saw that they could, it was a big confidence booster. We need to be smart on offense and make sure we can take care of our part on defense.”
Waskom finds itself in the second round after defeating White Oak 55-40 in the bi-district round, a victory that Sanders said can serve as a real confidence booster.
“I think it was awesome. Once they finally got together and pulled away, it was nice to see,” Sanders offered. “I do think they’ll come away with that win into next game with a lot of confidence. They’ve been doing a good job of being unselfish and getting everybody else involved. For me to have so many young kids, I think that was big for them.”
Waskom’s game against Winnsboro is slated for a 1 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Lobo Coliseum in Longview.