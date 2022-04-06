Both defending varsity champions are slated to return in hopes of defending their championships on Friday at the annual running of the Tommy Atkins Relays in White Oak.
The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. at Roughneck Stadium with the 3,200-meter run and field events. Running events will begin immediately following the conclusion of the field events.
Scheduled to join host White Oak in the meet are Harmony, Sabine, Troup, Arp, Waskom, Quitman, Winnsboro, Redwater, Harleton, Hawkins, Clarksville, Ore City and Hughes Springs.
White Oak is the defending boys champion after compiling 186 points a year ago. Sabine was a distant second with 91 points.
On the girl’s side, Sabine edged the host Ladynecks, earning 159.3 points while White Oak finished with 155.3 points. Hawkins was third with 141 points.
The meet is named for Tommy Atkins, who was the head track coach at White Oak for 12 years. Atkins won 47 of 58 meets, 11 district championships, five regional championships and one state championship.