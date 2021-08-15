JEFFERSON — Waskom and Jefferson’s football teams met in scrimmage play in Jefferson Friday night where the JV and varsity squads got some reps prior to the a live quarter as Waskom came away with a 13-0 win. Both head coaches were pleased with their team’s effort.
“We’re so young so it’s good to know when you go out and scrimmage against a team that has a chance to compete for state that our kids weren’t afraid of the moment,” Jefferson athletic director and head football coach Antwain Jimmerson said. “That’s what we’re proud of. We have a lot of young guys out there, a lot of guys who it’s their first year in varsity competition. It’s good to know we’ve got some younger people who are ready for the challenge. We have a few bright spots with our youngsters, we just have to grow up fast.”
“I thought we saw some good things and obviously, there’s a lot of stuff we need to work on,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling offered. “Being out of shape and being in 110-degree weather doesn’t help a whole lot but as far as our effort with our kids, I thought we played extremely hard. We came out injury free, which is what we try to accomplish, get some kids on film, evaluate them and try to find a spot for them.
“I just thought defensively we flew around and ran to the ball real well,” Keeling continued. “The kids were physical and excited to hit somebody other than themselves. Offensively, I thought our offensive line played extremely well. We didn’t game plan for anybody. It was just kind of basic stuff but I thought they played extremely well. That’s what I was most pleased with.”
Both teams said they took things from the scrimmage that they will look to improve on this week.
“For us, we’ll get our center back, so the shuffling of the line will settle down,” Jimmerson said. “Getting him back will really help. I expect we’ll be better up front come next Thursday. Defensively, we had a chance to make some plays but their guys did a good job of being physical in the running game. Our guys can’t be arm-tackling. We had some of that going on so I would expect defensively, we’ll tackle better going forward and no doubt, get our two-year starter at center to help block better up front. Those are two areas we’ll definitely be focusing on this week.”
“We’ve got to get in game shape obviously and we’ve got to throw and catch better,” Keeling said. “We were 1-of-5 or something like that, throwing the ball. We’ve got to be better at that for sure, knowing our assignments better and just playing faster. I think those are the main things we’ll look at over the next few days to prepare for Thursday.”
Both teams are scheduled to host scrimmages Thursday. Jefferson will be home against Elysian Fields at 6 p.m. Waskom will be home against Troup at 5:30 p.m.