Waskom ISD’s search for a new athletic director and head football coach has come to an end as Greg Pearson has been approved by the school board.
Pearson spent the last four years as athletic director and head football coach at Brownsboro where he went a combined 11-29 with the Bears. After four years there, he retired and can’t officially start with Waskom until July 1.
He’s no stranger to Waskom. Brownsboro was his first head coaching job and prior to that, he was a defensive coordinator for seven years and helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015.
“He’s been on two state championship teams at Waskom, we’d be crazy not to ask him to come back and repeat the process,” Waskom ISD superintendant Rae Ann Patty said. “He has a great rapport with our students. He knows a lot of these kids and just has to get reacquainted with some of them. They were in junior high when he was here last. Coach Pearson went out as I came in so we just missed each other by two months. He left in April and I got here at the end of June. He’s very familiar with our system, very family with our community. He understands the expectations of everything that’s happening. We know he’s going to continue the success we’ve had. In my first two years of as superintendent, we went five rounds deep in the playoffs, so I don’t know anything other than going to the playoffs five rounds deep and we hope he goes one more game.”
“I wouldn’t have come out of retirement for any other job,” Pearson said. “I moved to the town that I raised my kids in, then I left to come here back when coach (Whitney) Keeling and Mr. (Jimmy) Cox brought me here. Those were the seven greatest years of my 29 coaching.”
Pearson will replace Whitney Keeling who recently took over as the athletic director and head football coach at Tatum. Keeling compiled a record of 113-40 in his 12 season in Waskom.
“We’re going to keep the offense the same,” Pearson said when asked about Xs and Os. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it. I’ve got some coaches here who are going to help me continue that. We’ll add some stuff to it but we’re going to continue running the flex bone. We’re going to be an aggressive defense, trying to come at you and force you to make a decision real quick and hopefully we can get you in the backfield and have a little party back there. We’re going to do the things these kids are capable of. We’ll be a multiple defense. We’ll be a three-man, four-man and five-man front. We’ve got packages of whatever the team’s tendencies are, we’re going to do like everyone else and stop what you do best and make you beat us some other way. We’ll be aggressive, trying to get that quarterback back there shaky where he doesn’t want to stand.
“I know a lot a lot of people out here are spread and they want to throw it all over but I believe if you control the clock and run the ball, you can hit them big time on the passes you do throw,” Pearson added.
Pearson said it’s a priority to keep as many of the coaches who are willing to stay with the program.
“All the ones that want to stay, I’m very happy to keep,” he said. “Anytime a coach leaves, some go with him. There are some great guys and I wish they would all stay with us but I understand they do what they’ve got to for their families and I wish them well. Coach (Matt) Goode is going to be my defensive coordinator. I tried to steal him two times in my four years at Brownsboro. He’s ‘Mr. Waskom Wildcat’ himself, and I guess he won that battle. He brought me back instead of going there. Then there are several other coaches I’ll get to meet, visit with and talk. I just want to continue what has been built here.”
Goode will act as interim athletic director until Pearson officially takes over in July.
“This is what I considered home,” Pearson said. “It’s just unbelievable – the community support, the kids, the closeness. I’ve never been in a school district where it was full support and everybody had the same vision. I feel very blessed.”