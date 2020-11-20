Eight cross country athletes will represent Waskom at the state meet Monday. Sophomore David Magdaleno qualified as an individual while a squad of eight girls, led by four seniors Jessica Mendez, Perla Bravo, Angelica Quintana, Grecia Bravo, will be joined by Lizbet Pasada, Destiny Smith as well as Karla Perez.
Getting to state was no easy task as they had many obstacles to overcome.
“We were very close last year,” Waskom cross country coach Penny Norton said. “Last year, in order to qualify for state, you had to be in the top four for regionals and we were sixth. So going into it this year, it was a big goal for us that we wanted to be in the top four, but then when the COVID guidelines came out, they changed it to top three. So we had to work harder and they ended up getting third place.”
“I feel like because we were so close to state last year, that it motivated us to work harder to be better this year and actually make it as a team to state this year,” Mendez explained. “I feel like that’s what motivated us.”
“I think another thing that motivated us was not being able to finish our track season last year,” Perla Bravo added. “I think that helped motivate us a lot and that didn’t stop us from running. It helped us keep running and work hard for this season.”
“I think another thing that changed a lot was our mindset,” Quntana said. “We became so much more positive knowing that any race could be our last. That encouraged us to keep ourselves motivated, keep each other motivated and to be our best selves.”
“Personally, I feel like running throughout quarantine kept me going and knowing that I wasn’t sure if we were going to come back and have a season or not, I was going to give my all, whether it was going to be the first meet of the season or our last meet of the season,” Grecia Bravo said. “We all got together before school started and made personal goals and team goals and one of the main goals we made as a team was to qualify for state.”
There were times, especially during quarantine, where it was tempting to throw in the towel, especially after the being told they would have to finish in third place or higher, to qualify for state.
“We knew it meant a lot more and we knew were going to have to work that much harder,” Quintana said.
“We did a lot of running,” Perla Bravo added. “Even our coach had Zoom meetings for us to workout. She (Norton) was constantly pushing us to get 25 miles a week. It was hard to stay motivated and keep that going but we did it.”
“I feel like that also put more pressure on us to know that we have to work hard to be able to get to that spot,” Mendez said.
“But in a way, it was the right kind of pressure, the right kind of push that we needed,” Quintana added.
“Just being able to see the success we had from each meet, through the whole season we were excelling and doing really well,” Perla Bravo said. “It wasn’t easy either. The courses were very hard and stuff and that only made us better. The competition, we also did really well with that too.”
“To me, the thing that stuck out the most is the fact that we’re the first group of women at our school, not just in cross country but all the sports, like volleyball, basketball,” Grecia Bravo offered. “They’ve made it to the playoffs but not as far as we have to state.”
Waskom’s runners have high hopes for Monday’s race.
“Keep going and working hard,” Perla Bravo said when asked about expectations of state. “Even though it’s our last race, we still want to do the best to our abilities and finish off strong because at one point, we didn’t even think we were going to have that race and now that we do, we don’t want to take that for granted.”
Magdaleno also has high hopes for his race.
“I really just want to get a good start and work my way up top 10 and hopefully be able to finish the race at a good place,” he said. “It’s a shock because last year, I really wasn’t doing as well as I am this year. I just got the miles in this summer and just go from there.”
“He spent quarantine running miles,” Norton said of Magdaleno. “Actually three weeks ago, he hit 1,000 miles.”
The athletes all agree it’s an honor to represent the community at the state meet.
“It feels good to be able to represent this small town and to work hard for everybody and have their support,” Magdaleno said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
“It is a big deal,” Norton said. “In the 3A division, there are only 12 schools that qualify for state and to be one of those, it’s amazing.”