It was Dec. 17, 2015 and Waskom’s football team was about to win its second straight state championship game as Markus Gonzalez and Carter Watson led the Wildcats onto the field.
That was a few years before Gonzalez and Watson were in high school, and now they’re seniors, hoping to help lead their Wildcats back to the state championship game.
“That’s a lot of motivation because my first year here was when they won the second one and I got to be on the field for all that,” Watson said. “That was pretty cool. I’d like to experience that again.”
“I was on the field too,” Gonzalez added. “We actually ran the flags out of the tunnel. It really motivates me to actually be on the field and play in a state championship.”
Last year as juniors, Carter, Watson and their Wildcats were just one point away from making it there. The seniors say that just adds to the motivation of getting back in their final high school football season.
“Another big run like last season, hopefully that one more game,” Gonzalez said when asked what his goals are for the season ahead.
“I want to win district to start off and after district, like he said, go one more game than we did last year,” Watson added.
“Carter is a three-year starter,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “He’s the defensive coordinator’s (Justin Watson) son. He plays defensive line and tight end for us. He’s kind of a soft-spoken kid but one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever coached. He lives and breathes in the weight room. They live three doors down from me and he runs up and down the road all the time. He’s a hurdler and track guy. He’s just a hard-working, tough-nosed kid.
“Of course Markus is a utility guy for us,” Keeling added of Gonzalez. “He’s been everything in the program from corner, to outside backer, to middle linebacker to quarterback throughout the playoffs last year and this year he’s playing running back. That kind of tells you what type of kid he is. He will do anything you ask him to do and he’s going to do it to the very best of his ability.”
Keeling has known Gonzalez and Watson for a long time and during that 2015 state championship, Keeling said he knew they were great athletes but admits he had no idea just how big they would one day turn out to be for his team.
“I can’t say I actually thought they’d be the integral parts of our football team there,” the coach offered. “I knew they were great kids.”
As they enter their senior season, Gonzalez and Watson say they’ve improved both individually and as a team since last year.
“I’m a lot more confident in what I do,” Watson said. “I know what to do and how to do it. In the past, I wasn’t as confident in what I was doing. I would always second guess myself.”
“It’s been getting better,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve been getting stronger and faster and I make the right decisions when I need to.”
The first game of their final season is slated for Friday night when they travel to Garrison to take on the Bulldogs.
“They’ll be pretty good this year,” Watson said of the Bulldogs. “They made it to the third round last year so it should be a pretty good game. I think they’re No. 8 in the state in 2A.”
“They have a new coach from last year and they had a whole offseason with them,” Keeling said. “They went three rounds deep last year with a bunch of guys coming back. They’re going to be better prepared. I think it’s going to be a tall task for us. We’ve been out for 11 days and haven’t seen our kids. On Tuesday, we’ve got to try to get ready in two-and-a-half days. It’s going to be interesting for sure. We’re excited about the opportunity for them to get to play. No matter what, we’re going to go out there and play to the best of our ability. I know that. Our kids are going to play hard. They’re excited about the season.”