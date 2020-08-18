So far, the seniors on Waskom’s volleyball team, the highlight has been making the playoffs as juniors but they’re hoping to leave with better memories than that.
“I expect us to be better than we were last year,” senior sky Middlebrook said.
“(We) definitely want to go to the playoffs,” teammate and classmate Tristen Riley added.
“I think we can further,” Malayiah Fields offered. “I feel like this is the year.”
“We lost one senior who played the middle blocker for us but we have a pretty strong group coming back this year,” Waskom head volleyball coach Iyhia McMichael said. “They’re used to each other. We have really good team cohesion so I expect us to compete well and have an opportunity for playoffs.”
McMichael said her and her players have enjoyed being back together as a team after the last several months.
“It’s really good to be back with our kids, having them at school and competing,” McMichael offered. “I think they needed it even amongst each other, just to be around teammates and friends. So it’s good to be back into the swing of things.”
The seniors hope to leave a lasting impression with their teammates.
“Our goal is to make a mark,” Beaty said. “We made a mark in middle school and we’re trying to make another mark in high school.”
“I want people behind us to remember our class,” Riley added.
“Yeah, like we changed the program,” Middlebrook said in agreement.
It’s safe to say that so far, they’ve already left their mark with sophomore teammate Alaina Dyson.
“I’m just really excited because we have a lot of seniors and I know they’ve been working really hard,” Dyson said. “This is supposed to be their best year. I know they’re going to do great things. They’ve been great. They’re very diverse. Some of them can be very nice and supportive and the other ones tell me what I need to hear, sometimes on the court.”
“This is actually my first year on varsity but I really look up to these girls they’ve really shown me what it means to be an athlete,” Riley said.
The seniors have played volleyball together since the sixth grade and throughout the years, they have learned many valuable life lessons that apply on and off the court.
“I feel like just getting over stuff,” Fields said when asked what she has learned from the sport. “Whatever happened, you’ve got to get over and move on.”
“It’s taught me to be humble,” Beaty said.
“Not taking anything for granted,” Loyd said.
“And to be patient,” Beaty added.
“We all make mistakes because volleyball is a game of mistakes but it’s how you come back from them that matters,” Riley said.
All in all, McMichael is confident in her team, in large part because of her senior class.
“This senior class is paramount in us changing the culture here at Waskom,” she said. “They were at the very beginning when it was at a low point and they rode the wave and now they’re able to see the fruits of their labor. I can’t say enough about them, their consistency, their loyalty to our program and how much leadership they bring to all of our programs.”
The Lady Wildcats are 1-0 on the season and will take the court for their second game of the season tonight when they play host to New Diana. Action is slated to begin with the JV at 4:30 and the varsity will follow.