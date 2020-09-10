After having last week’s game against San Augustine canceled, Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling thought his Wildcats might not get to play this week since their scheduled opponent, Shelbyville, had to cancel due to COVID. However, Waskom will play tonight at home against Carthage’s JV squad.
“I was lucky to find somebody for our kids to play,” Keeling said. “We were going to have to sit out for two weeks but we found a game and we’re playing tomorrow night at 7 p.m. Our kids get to play, that’s all that matters.”
Last Friday night, a lightning storm sat over Waskom and indications were it wasn’t going away, so both team’s coaches agreed to cancel the contest.
“It’s kind of been a little bit lethargic because we didn’t know if we were going to get to play,” Keeling said. “Monday was Labor Day and now all the sudden, we’re playing a different opponent so it’s a little bit crazy but that’s how our lives are right now. Our motto this year is ‘TNP – Tomorrow’s Not Promised.’ We’re going to live today and we’re going to do the very best we can to prepare and we’re hoping to have a good game.”