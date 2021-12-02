In last week’s win over the Newton Eagles, Waskom held the ball for all but 15 minutes of the entire game. Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said time of possession is a key in this week’s game when his Wildcats go up against the Daingerfield Tigers.
“The other night, we had the ball for 33 minutes out of the 48,” Keeling said. “If you do that, you’re obviously going to have a good chance of winning if you’re capitalizing off those minutes. If you drive down and score, you have the ball for nine minutes and they have it for 30 seconds, it makes a big difference. Of course that’s always the game plan for us but more so now than in the regular season. We’re trying to maintain drives and keep the other team’s offense off the field.”
The Wildcats have the proper personnel to do just that as they lean heavily toward the running game with an average of 10.98 yards per carry. As a team Waskom has rushed 468 times for 5,138 yards, 85 touchdowns. DJ Feaster has 69 carries for 1,157 yards and 19 touchdowns. Tesean Hamilton has 102 carries for 923 yard and 14 touchdowns. Cole Watson has 112 carries for 1,101 yards and 25 scores. Watson, the sophomore quarterback is 43-of-74 for 906 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has connected with Carson Gonzalez 15 times for 384 yards and five touchdowns. Jayvis Jones has eight catches for 216 yards and five scores while Feaster has 10 receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Keeling doesn’t expect the Tigers to be easy to beat as they have several weapons on defense in guys like Quin Webb who has 76 solo tackles, 54 assisted tackles, one sack, seven tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery; as well as Lequinetin Searcy who has 50 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles, two sacks, 12 tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery. CJ Gilbert plays both sides of the ball and defensively, he has 50 solo tackles, 27 assisted tackles, three tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries, eight interceptions and seven broken up passes. Jakevian Rodgers also plays both ways and he has two tackles for a loss, two interceptions and six broken up passes.
“Inside linebacker No. 20 (Webb) is a really tough player,” Keeling said. “I would say their best defensive player is probably No. 72 (Searcy), a defensive tackle. He’s a big dude who plays hard. The quarterback was their middle linebacker so No. 12 (Jakelyn Kelly) will be the other one. Of course all their skill guys are athletic. No. 15 (Gilbert) plays corner, No. 7 (Rodgers) plays corner, 8 (Aeryn Hampton) plays free safety.
Kickoff for Friday’s game between Waskom and Daingerfield is slated for 7 p.m. at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3D8YSkm. The winner will advance to the semifinals to take on the winner of Franklin vs. Poth.