Friday night’s semifinals matchup between Waskom and Franklin will be a rematch of the 2020 semifinals when the Lions came away with a narrow 14-13 win to advance to the state championship and end the Wildcats’ season, a moment that Waskom’s football team hasn’t forgotten.
“Obviously as a coach, you relive lots of moments throughout the year and I think that was one moment you relive probably more just because of how close you were to reaching your goals but that’s in the past,” Waskom athletic director and head football coach Whitney Keeling said. “I don’t know if more of revenge as it is we want to punch our ticket to the ultimate goal.”
The Lions enter the contest with an overall record of 14-0 with eight of their offensive starters returning from a year ago.
“They were focused yesterday and I think they’ll be that way again,” Keeling said of his team when asked how practice has gone so far. “Franklin was preseason-ranked No. 1 and our kids know the task ahead of them is going to be a tall task. We’re going to have to do a really good job of controlling the things we can control and that’s effort, assignment and hopefully that’s good enough.”
Waskom enters the contest with a 13-1 record and several defensive weapons. Trey Stevenson leads the team in tackles with 127, has 25 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and 11 quarterback pressures. Zay Thomas leads the team in interceptions with four, has 60 total tackles, seven tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and has broken up 10 passes. Carter Watson has 73 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. Matt Dykes has 34 tackles, five tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks and five fumble recoveries.
Keeling said the Lions’ offense also has several weapons.
“Their quarterback, No. 5 (Marcus Wade),” Keeling said when asked which of their offensive players his Wildcats need to look to stop. “Their probably best running back is No. 24 (Malcolm Murphy), 15 (Bryson Washington) runs quite a bit, 12 (Bobby Washington) and they throw it to No. 4 (Hayden Helton), who is probably their primary offensive target when they do throw it.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. Waskom will be the visiting team. Ticket prices are $7.